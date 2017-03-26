North Carolina’s last-second jumper sends Kentucky into March sadness

No mystery to the Kentucky-North Carolina game Sunday. The Tar Heels were determined to stifle UK’s star freshmen, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and make some other Wildcat win the game.
Dominique Hawkins and Isaac Humphries were up to the task.
Those two reserves — one a celebrated homey (Hawkins) and the other an import from Australia (Humphries) — gave Kentucky a chance to go to the Final Four for the fifth time in John Calipari’s eight seasons as coach.
But it wasn’t to be. Luke Maye’s final-second jumper won it for North Carolina, 75-73.
With Monk and Fox limited (shooting a combined 9-for-24), Kentucky played uphill. The Cats did not lead until two-plus minutes into the second half and were ahead for only 18 seconds until Humphries came alive.
Humphries scored six straight points, and eight of 10 for UK in a three-minute stretch that put the Cats ahead 64-59 with 5:09 left. Humphries scored 12 points, eclipsing his previous career high of nine points.
Then the magic ended.
North Carolina went on a 12-0 run to lead 71-64 with 53.5 seconds left.
Then the magic returned.
Kentucky, which was scoreless for more than four minutes, got a three-pointer from Fox to reduce the deficit to 71-67 with 46.8 seconds left. Fox finished with 13 points.
Then, Kennedy Meeks could not inbound the ball and was called for a five-second violation.
Monk, who had been scoreless since the 4:27 mark of the first half, hit a three-pointer with 38.5 seconds left to reduce UNC’s lead to 71-70.
After North Carolina netted a Justin Jackson layup by throwing long over UK’s press, Monk made another three to tie it 73-73 with 7.2 seconds left. Monk finished with 12 points.
Maye, whose double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) led the Tar Heels past Butler in Friday’s semifinal, won it with a jumper from the left side with three-tenths of a second left.
Kentucky finished with a 32-6 record.
North Carolina improved to 31-7. Coach Roy Williams spoke briefly to the UNC fans who stayed in the their seats. “We get to keep playing,” he said as the fans cheered.
The final dramatics contrasted with the kind of defensive-minded, gritty game that both teams anticipated.
The first half breathed life in Saturday’s talk about this game not resembling the teams’ glitzy shootout in Las Vegas.
UK trailed 38-33 at halftime. That was about 20 points less than either team scored in Vegas, where the Cats led 56-51 at the break.
Foul trouble hindered UK, which never led in the first half. Four starters picked up two fouls, which limited their playing time.
The bench, particularly Hawkins, compensated for Kentucky. Hawkins scored 10 points in the first half. That assured only his fourth double-digit scoring game of the season.
Although UK fans booed the referees off the court at halftime, the Cats contributed to their own limited playing time because of fouls.
Fox, the hero of Friday’s semifinal victory over UCLA, committed fouls on back-to-back possessions against little-used Stilman White, who had scored only 36 points all season (or three less than Fox scored against UCLA).
On the first, Fox tried to take a charge against White and was called for blocking. Seconds later, he got called for a foul while trying to steal the ball from White in front of the UK bench. Fox went to the bench with 12:23 left and did not return.
Adebayo, who missed an early dunk, picked up his second foul on a reach against a driving Theo Pinson with 6:16 left.
Monk got his second foul barely a minute later (5:02) when he grabbed the jersey of Jackson as the UNC player began a curl.
Kentucky did not lead in the first half, and a halftime deficit did not bode well. UK had a 1-3 record when trailing at intermission, which sharply contrasted with a 29-2 record when ahead.
North Carolina’s track record was nearly identical in reverse: 28-2 when ahead at half, 2-5 when trailing.
Kentucky took the initiative as the second half began. When Adebayo made two free throws with 17:35 remaining, UK had its first lead: 39-38.
The first lead — and first time Kentucky did not trail since the 19:24 mark of the first half — lasted 18 seconds.
A freshman mistake bolstered UK’s return to comeback mode. Monk fouled Jackson on a three-point shot. The four-point play — and Monk’s third foul — put North Carolina ahead 44-39 with 15:47 left.
Although North Carolina stifled Fox and Monk (a combined five-for-18 shooting at the third television timeout), Kentucky stayed close.
The Cats’ defense prevented North Carolina from pulling away. The Tar Heels made only six of their first 19 shots in the second half.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments