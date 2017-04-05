Kentucky’s Adebayo declares for NBA Draft but keeps options open

Kentucky freshman forward Bam Adebayo announced his intention to submit his name for the 2017 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent, according to a statement from UK Athletics on Wednesday.
Adebayo is projected as the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by DraftExpress.com. Teammates Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, who announced plans to enter the draft earlier this week, were listed at the No. 5 and No. 6 picks, respectively in the same mock draft. Monk and Fox said they would sign with agents.
Players have until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 23 to submit their names for the draft, which will be held June 22. By not signing with an agent, Adebayo will have until May 24 to withdraw his name from consideration in order to return to Kentucky. The date marks 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine where scouts will further evaluate NBA hopefuls.
“This process we went through at Kentucky was a tough but a rewarding one,” Adebayo said in the UK press release. “It was everything I wanted when I decided to come to Kentucky. It taught me a lot. It taught me how to be a better man on and off the court. I have improved so much since the beginning of the season thanks to the hard work of the coaching staff. They helped me with every step of the process along the way and they never gave up on me.
“I want to thank my teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to grow with. We were all like brothers. I also want to thank the fans for their support and everything they do for us. Their passion is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.
“I feel I’m making the right step in declaring for the draft, but I want to be absolutely sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my mom. I’m looking forward to the process and I appreciate the support of the coaches, my teammates and the fans. No matter what happens, it’s been an unbelievable ride.”
The 6-foot-10 forward out of Little Washington, N.C., averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Cats this season.
Whatever @Bam1of1 decides to do, he's got a great future ahead of him. He was our hardest worker this season. https://t.co/I769pVJ6H1— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 5, 2017
.@Bam1of1 Bam is a great kid with a ton of upside. Should he decide to stay in the draft, he will be an outstanding four man in the NBA.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 5, 2017
ONE AND DONE
Here are the 18 players since John Calipari’s arrival who have spent one season at Kentucky before being chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft (listed with number of first-round selection):
2009-10
1. John Wall
5. DeMarcus Cousins
18. Eric Bledsoe
29. Daniel Orton
2010-11
3. Enes Kanter
8. Brandon Knight
2011-12
1. Anthony Davis
2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
29. Marquis Teague
2012-13
6. Nerlens Noel
29. Archie Goodwin
2013-14
7. Julius Randle
17. James Young
2014-15
1. Karl-Anthony Towns
12. Trey Lyles
13. Devin Booker
2015-16
7. Jamal Murray
28. Skal Labissiere
