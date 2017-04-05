UK Men's Basketball

April 5, 2017 10:19 AM

Kentucky’s Adebayo declares for NBA Draft but keeps options open

By Jared Peck

Kentucky freshman forward Bam Adebayo announced his intention to submit his name for the 2017 NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent, according to a statement from UK Athletics on Wednesday.

Adebayo is projected as the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by DraftExpress.com. Teammates Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox, who announced plans to enter the draft earlier this week, were listed at the No. 5 and No. 6 picks, respectively in the same mock draft. Monk and Fox said they would sign with agents.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 23 to submit their names for the draft, which will be held June 22. By not signing with an agent, Adebayo will have until May 24 to withdraw his name from consideration in order to return to Kentucky. The date marks 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine where scouts will further evaluate NBA hopefuls.

“This process we went through at Kentucky was a tough but a rewarding one,” Adebayo said in the UK press release. “It was everything I wanted when I decided to come to Kentucky. It taught me a lot. It taught me how to be a better man on and off the court. I have improved so much since the beginning of the season thanks to the hard work of the coaching staff. They helped me with every step of the process along the way and they never gave up on me.

“I want to thank my teammates. I couldn’t have asked for a better group to grow with. We were all like brothers. I also want to thank the fans for their support and everything they do for us. Their passion is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.

“I feel I’m making the right step in declaring for the draft, but I want to be absolutely sure that I’m making the right decision for me and my mom. I’m looking forward to the process and I appreciate the support of the coaches, my teammates and the fans. No matter what happens, it’s been an unbelievable ride.”

The 6-foot-10 forward out of Little Washington, N.C., averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Cats this season.

ONE AND DONE

Here are the 18 players since John Calipari’s arrival who have spent one season at Kentucky before being chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft (listed with number of first-round selection):

2009-10

1. John Wall

5. DeMarcus Cousins

18. Eric Bledsoe

29. Daniel Orton

2010-11

3. Enes Kanter

8. Brandon Knight

2011-12

1. Anthony Davis

2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

29. Marquis Teague

2012-13

6. Nerlens Noel

29. Archie Goodwin

2013-14

7. Julius Randle

17. James Young

2014-15

1. Karl-Anthony Towns

12. Trey Lyles

13. Devin Booker

2015-16

7. Jamal Murray

28. Skal Labissiere

