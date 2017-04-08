Calipari needs more guards for next season, and talented options have emerged

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18 Pause

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

2:57 John Calipari talks Hamidou Diallo

5:09 No. 1 basketball recruit in 2018 class talks from Peach Jam

3:30 Gran was not happy after scrimmage