Drake shows off Coach Cal inspired Air Jordans

Any sneakerheads looking to rep the Kentucky Wildcats? Drake may have a new answer for you.
Early Monday morning, Drake revealed a photo of two pairs of OVO Air Jordan 8s, which he dubbed the “Calipari Pack.”
He followed up with another post about the shoes and an emoji indication that they would be officially released soon.
It is well-known that Drake is a supporter of the Kentucky Wildcats, making appearances at Big Blue Madness, at games and on coach John Calipari’s podcast.
This is not the first time Drake and the Jordan Brand have collaborated on shoes, having made four other pairs of retro sneakers according to Uproxx.
There has been no announced release date or information, outside of the emoji and “2017” at the end of each caption, about to whom the shoes will be made available.
