Four-star shooting guard Jemarl Baker commits to Kentucky for class of 2017

Less than a week after receiving a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky, four-star shooting guard Jemarl Baker committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Baker — a 6-foot-4 prospect from the Los Angeles area — emerged in recent days as one of UK’s top recruiting targets to close out the 2017 class. He has the reputation as a knockdown three-pointer shooter, and he should be able to help the Cats immediately on the perimeter next season.
His commitment was first reported by Scout.com.
Baker, who was committed to California until the recent departure of head coach Cuonzo Martin, averaged 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game and made 94 three-pointers as a high school senior this past season. He led the Under Armour circuit in three-point shooting last summer.
UK Coach John Calipari and assistant coach Joel Justus visited Baker in California on Friday, and he received his scholarship offer with the Wildcats during that meeting. Before committing to UK, he was also considering interest from Duke, Utah, Arizona, Marquette, Maryland, Oregon, Arizona State and San Diego State.
Baker was one of three high school shooting guards that UK showed interest in immediately after the Wildcats’ season ended last month. The other two were Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith, who also now has a UK offer, and North Carolina prospect Thomas Allen, who did not receive an offer from Kentucky.
247Sports analyst Jerry Meyer told the Herald-Leader last week that — of those three players — Baker would be the best option for the Cats.
“I think the idea here is to get shooting, and I like him best as a shooter,” Meyer said. “All three are good, solid players. Baker just makes the most sense to me. I think he’s the better of the three, and I think he’s the better shooter of the three.”
Baker is a much-needed addition for a UK team that will lose all of its scholarship guards from the 206-17 campaign. Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder were seniors this past season, and underclassmen Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have all declared — and will keep their names in — this year’s NBA Draft.
In addition to Baker, the Cats will bring in five-star point guard Quade Green, four-star combo guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five-star shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, who joined the team midway through this past season and gained experience while practicing with Kentucky.
UK is also still targeting Pittsburgh grad transfer Cameron Johnson, a 6-8 shooting guard who shot 41.5 percent from three-point range this past season.
Baker will be eligible to officially sign with Kentucky on Wednesday.
Scout.com ranks him as the No. 86 player in the class of 2016.
This story will be updated.
