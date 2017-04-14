Jarred Vanderbilt suffers injury in final minute of Jordan Brand Classic

UK basketball commitment Jarred Vanderbilt suffered an injury in the final minute of Friday night’s Jordan Brand Classic and had to be helped to the bench while putting no weight on his right foot.

Vanderbilt — a 6-foot-9 forward from Texas — fell to the floor as he drove to the basket with 36 seconds left in the high school all-star game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was on the court for a couple of minutes before being helped off.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury, though Vanderbilt posted a message on social media shortly after the game that read: “I’m good y’all. Thanks for the love.”

Vanderbilt, who committed to UK in December and is expected to officially sign with the Wildcats next week, was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot last June, and that injury prevented him from playing for the Team USA U17 squad and sidelined him for the end of the Nike summer circuit. Another foot injury at the beginning of his senior season.

He had been completely healthy for previous all-star games in recent weeks — the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit — and was praised for his performances in those events.

Vanderbilt had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in 19 minutes before the injury. His East team lost to the West, 124-116.

The play Jarred Vanderbilt got hurt. Putting no weight on the foot at all. pic.twitter.com/jdd7EQqgyd — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) April 15, 2017

UK signee Quade Green led all players with 10 assists, also adding six points and five rebounds for the losing East squad. He also committed a game-high nine turnovers.

PJ Washington, another UK signee, led all players with six steals. He also had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists for the victorious West team.

The other UK signee in the game — five-star center Nick Richards — had 10 points and three rebounds for the West team.

UK is also still recruiting Mohamed Bamba (six points and 10 rebounds for the West) and Kevin Knox (12 points and three rebounds for the West).