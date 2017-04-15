UK signee Gilgeous-Alexander leads all players in scoring at Derby Classic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the Derby Festival Classic in Louisville on Saturday night, winning the three-point contest at halftime and leading all players with 29 points to lead Team Lightning to a 122-109 victory.
Gilgeous-Alexander — the first University of Kentucky scholarship recruit to play in the Derby Classic since 2013 — got off to a hot start at Freedom Hall, nailing a three-pointer for his team’s first basket and turning in a series of highlight-reel plays in the game’s opening minutes.
At halftime, Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 24 three-point attempts to win the long-range shooting contest. He was also the top shooter in Friday night’s preliminary round for the three-point competition.
Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting by the end of the third quarter. He finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and a game-high six assists with just two turnovers.
Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith, the only uncommitted player in the game, had seven points, six rebounds and four assists. Smith is planning to visit UK next week, and he has a scholarship offer from the Wildcats. He played alongside Gilgeous-Alexander on Team Lightning.
Kentucky Mr. Basketball Taveion Hollingsworth — the only player from the state to be selected for the Derby Classic — impressed in his time on the court. The Paul Laurence Dunbar standout had 18 points and seven rebounds for Team Thunder.
This story will be updated.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments