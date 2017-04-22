UK basketball two decisions away from ‘unbelievable front line’ next season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 Mingione thanks Big Blue Nation after UK baseball knocks off U of L Pause 1:55 Premature baby hippo Fiona hits growth milestones 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp 2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 1:19 Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 2:15 Soccer Center closing doors 2:07 Riley Mahan on his career-day vs. LSU Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Top uncommitted basketball recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his relationship with UK signee Quade Green, a former AAU teammate. They're both at the McDonald's All-American Game this week. broberts@herald-leader.com