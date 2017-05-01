It’s May, and several top basketball recruits — including Bamba — remain undecided

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause 1:38 Calumet Farm returns to racing prominence 2:12 Coach Mike Rice talks about two top-10 recruits visiting UK this week 0:32 Kash Daniel: Don't be the best Dick Butkus 0:19 Wildcats take the field for season opener 1:51 Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit' 1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green 2:04 Details released on Transylvania campus assault with a machete Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

UK basketball recruiting target Mohamed Bamba is one of the best prospects in the 2017 class and an interesting kid off the court. He talks about being a "different kind of recruit." broberts@herald-leader.com