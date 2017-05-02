UK basketball target Moses Brown not shy about one-and-done aspirations

Many basketball prospects — even those of the five-star variety — won’t acknowledge during the recruiting process that their wish is to spend as little time as possible playing at the college level.
Moses Brown — the No. 1-ranked center in the 2018 class — is honest about his future intentions.
“My plan is to be a one-and-done,” Brown said flatly from the Under Armour league stop in Indianapolis over the weekend.
There are plenty of college coaches who would like to help him make that a reality.
Brown, averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this spring, is one of the main attractions on the Under Armour circuit.
The 7-foot, 210-pound prospect out of Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens, N.Y., said he’s been hearing from all of the top names in college basketball — including Mike Krzyzewski, Rick Pitino and John Calipari — and they all have a plan to get him to the NBA.
“They’re telling me, ‘We’re going to put you in the gym. You’re going to work hard. And we’re going to put you on the stage — you gotta perform,’” he said.
“I’m just enjoying the process right now.”
Calipari started this past weekend at the Under Armour event, where he watched Brown play. This latest interest came a couple of weeks after the UK head coach visited Archbishop Molloy to meet with Brown, who every major recruiting service ranks as the No. 6 overall player in the 2018 class.
A photo taken during that visit showing Calipari with a huge smile on his face and his arm around the 7-footer was later posted to Twitter.
“They just want me to accomplish my goals,” Brown said of UK. “They want to push me as hard as they can. … Coach said that I remind him of his longer guys like Willie Cauley-Stein and Anthony Davis. It means, if I just keep working, I can do anything I want to do.”
Moses Brown, an '18 C playing for New Heights (NY), just finished an in-home visit with Kentucky's John Calipari & Tony Barbee. pic.twitter.com/2H7RTVFJWS— Pat Lawless (@PatLawless_) April 14, 2017
Brown said that he still needs to work on his lateral quickness and his ability to make shots away from the basket, and that was apparent over the weekend.
He got his baskets on dunks and layups, and he often looked to be a tick behind when the action sped up around the rim.
Still, he’s considered the best center in the class, and there were enough flashes of talent to show that Brown has the ability to evolve into a dominant post player.
He said if UK joins the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Arizona and UCLA by extending a scholarship offer, “it means I’m getting better.” For the time being, he’s concentrating on continuing to hone his skills.
“I never thought I would reach this point,” Brown said. “I’ve just been working a lot, and I guess this is what comes with it.”
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
