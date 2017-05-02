UK basketball target Moses Brown not shy about one-and-done aspirations

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp Pause 0:38 Flintridge Drive fire scene 1:53 Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 0:46 Barr says he's happy with the White House's agenda 1:13 Quinton Bohanna making impression on UK football 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 1:20 Ex-Cats Macy, Chapman and Mills play in exhibition doubles tennis match 1:58 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball 1:43 Former UK basketball players on life after leaving team 1:32 Former Kentucky players shoot with kids at basketball camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email No. 1 center Moses Brown talks about the latest in his recruitment and the recent interest from John Calipari and other big-name coaches. Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com

No. 1 center Moses Brown talks about the latest in his recruitment and the recent interest from John Calipari and other big-name coaches. Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com