UK baseball’s historic season now includes message on outfield wall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause 1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby 8:56 John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143 1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 1:09 Drone view of Frederick Douglass High School 4:32 It's all about the hat for horse racing fans 0:57 121 years of history could be snapped if the favorite wins the Kentucky Derby 1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill 1:55 Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look 2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

UK baseball has dressed up the wall in right field. It now is part declaration of Kentucky pride, part thank you to former letter men and season-ticket holders. jtipton@herald-leader.com