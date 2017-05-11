UK or NBA? Diallo wants to make informed decision, not basketball history

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause

1:58 Valvoline opens new World Headquarters in Lexington

1:43 Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script

0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing

0:33 School aide punches 12-year-old with special needs

0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success

1:57 Randall Cobb returns to Kentucky for Derby festivities

6:07 Cameron Reddish breaks down UK, other schools in his recruitment

2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming