In wake of death threats, NCAA wants to remind fans that refs are human, too

Referees are human, too.
That’s a reminder the NCAA wants to deliver in the wake of Kentucky fans making death threats to referee John Higgins this spring.
J.D. Collins, the national coordinator of officials, said he and counterparts on the conference level want to remind fans to have more empathy for referees.
“We are looking at opportunities to proactively communicate the humanity of officials,” Collins said on an NCAA teleconference Friday. “Tell positive stories about them. We believe we need to communicate in a way that lets people know these are real people with real lives and real families.
“And there are obviously certain lines that should not be crossed, and we will be addressing that going forward.”
A number of Kentucky fans threatened Higgins’ life after he worked the Elite Eight game UK lost to North Carolina. Fans also flooded the website of Higgins’ roofing business with fictitious complaints.
Collins said he would not comment on how the game was called.
When asked if the death threats should serve as a cautionary tale for announcers who criticize officials, Collins said he had been trying to help networks better understand the rules since the UK-UNC game.
The half-hour teleconference covered a range of issues discussed this week by the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee.
The committee recommended the coaching boxes be extended from 28 feet long to 38 feet, expanded use of reviews at sideline monitors and a request by the Southeastern Conference to have its office collaborate with referees during use of sideline monitors for reviews.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel will make a judgment on those recommendations at its June 13 meeting.
There is a replay facility at the SEC offices in Birmingham, Ala., Collins said. The league wants this facility’s staffers to work with referees on replay reviews.
If adopted, and the change would affect only conference games, the game referees will make all final decisions on reviews, Collins said.
The SEC office would work to line up the most effective replays, thus speeding up the process of reviews, Collins said.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
