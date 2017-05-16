NBA analyst weighs in on Hamidou Diallo, what’s next for the possible ‘none-and-done’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a different kind of recruit Pause 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 2:01 Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 3:55 A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 1:53 Cal to Bam: "Go." 2:32 Police cape up as superheroes, surprise patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email UK freshman Hamidou Diallo made six straight jumpers during this stretch of the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament practice in Memphis on Thursday. He won't be playing Friday night, but he gave UK fans a small taste of what could be coming next season. Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com

