UK officially announces addition of Kevin Knox, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jemarl Baker

UK basketball commitment Jarred Vanderbilt talks about Quade Green, his own "position-less" style of basketball, his emerging jump shot and recruiting Mohamed Bamba and Kevin Knox. broberts@herald-leader.com