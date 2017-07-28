Reports say top recruit Mitchell Robinson has left Western Kentucky. Is he SEC bound?

The odd recruitment of high school basketball star Mitchell Robinson continued with another twist Friday.
Robinson — a 7-footer from Chalmette, La. — has left Western Kentucky’s campus after less than a month at the school, according to the WKU student newspaper, Scout.com, CBS Sports and other reports. There has been no official announcement that Robinson is leaving the Hilltoppers for good, but Scout.com’s Evan Daniels reported Friday, according to sources, that he plans to transfer.
Earlier this month, WKU assistant coach Shammond Williams — the godfather of Robinson and his lead recruiter — left the program after just one season with the Hilltoppers.
Robinson, who signed a national letter of intent with Western Kentucky last November, would need a release from the agreement to play college basketball elsewhere this season. He would also likely require an NCAA waiver to play immediately at another school, since he had already enrolled at WKU and participated in team activities.
Shortly after signing with the Hilltoppers last year, an announcement from Robinson’s Twitter account said he was decommitting from the team to “explore his options” elsewhere. That tweet was later deleted.
Robinson averaged 25.7 points., 12.6 rebounds. and 6 blocked shots per game as a high school senior this past season. He was named to the McDonald’s All-American team and was the Hilltoppers’ highest-rated signee in the modern recruiting era.
247Sports ranks Robinson as the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2017.
It’s possible Robinson could end up back home in Louisiana.
247Sports recruiting insider Andrew Slater tweeted Friday afternoon he would be “surprised” if Robinson didn’t ultimately land at Louisiana State, which is entering its first season under new head coach Will Wade.
The previous coaching staff at LSU recruited Robinson up until his commitment to Western Kentucky last summer. Robinson was also once committed to Texas A&M, where WKU Coach Rick Stansbury was an assistant coach before taking the Hilltoppers’ top job.
Robinson repeatedly expressed interest in Kentucky between his commitments to Texas A&M and Western Kentucky, but John Calipari did not reciprocate that interest. Robinson also participated in Calipari’s USA Basketball U19 training camp last month but ultimately did not make the team that traveled with the UK coach to the FIBA World Cup in Egypt.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments