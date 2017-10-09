Complete history of every Big Blue Madness recruiting visitor in the Calipari era

It’s been eight years since John Wall’s dance at Big Blue Madness helped kick off the John Calipari era at Kentucky.
Kyrie Irving and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist were two of the recruiting guests in the Rupp Arena crowd that night, and the event has become the Wildcats’ premier weekend for hosting top prospects in the seasons since.
In all, 56 high school recruits have attended Madness under Calipari’s watch. Some of those players ultimately committed to UK. Many of them went elsewhere.
Though the guest list for Friday night’s edition of Madness is still tentative, it is expected to include top-10 national prospects Immanuel Quickley (the Cats’ only commitment for 2018), Zion Williamson, Bol Bol, Darius Garland and James Wiseman (the No. 1 player in the junior class), among others.
Here’s a complete list of the recruits who have attended Big Blue Madness since Calipari became UK’s coach:
(Note: *-Committed to UK before Madness | ^-Committed to UK after Madness)
2016: Year Eight
Quade Green^ (senior): Philadelphia point guard committed to Kentucky about three months after his visit to Big Blue Madness, picking the Cats over Syracuse. He’s expected to be UK’s starting point guard this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 24 player in the class of 2017.
Kevin Knox^ (senior): Tampa, Fla., small forward visited UK for Madness and then waited nearly seven months to announce his commitment, pulling a surprise and pledging to the Wildcats on Kentucky Derby Day in May. He ended up being the highest-rated player in UK’s signing class of 2017, ranked No. 10 nationally by Scout.com.
Nick Richards^ (senior): Queens, N.Y., post player visited Big Blue Madness and then became UK’s first commitment for the class of 2017 nearly three months later. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 17 player in the class of 2017.
PJ Washington^ (senior): Findlay Prep (Nev.) forward committed to Kentucky a few hours after Richards, becoming the Cats’ second commitment for 2017 about three months after his Madness visit. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 15 player in the class of 2017.
Mohamed Bamba (senior): Harlem, N.Y., post player was one of the most coveted players in the country, and Kentucky looked to be in a good position in his recruitment before he ultimately committed to Texas in June, more than seven months after his Madness visit. Bamba’s trip to Lexington for the event last year was also a major surprise, and his plans went unreported until just a few minutes before he stepped into Rupp Arena. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 4 player in the class of 2017.
Trae Young (senior): Norman, Okla., point guard was long thought to be UK’s top target at the position, but Green committed first and Young ultimately picked hometown Oklahoma. He also visited Big Blue Madness in 2015. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 25 player in the class of 2017.
Immanuel Quickley^ (junior): Baltimore-area point guard attended Big Blue Madness last year and became UK’s first commitment for the class of 2018 this fall. He’s expected to be back in Lexington for Friday night’s Madness event. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 8 player in the class of 2018.
Romeo Langford (junior): New Albany, Ind., shooting guard still has UK on his list of six schools a year after his Madness appearance, but Langford is not expected to pick the Wildcats. Kansas and Indiana have emerged as the favorites in his recruitment, and he has no current plans to visit Lexington. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 5 player in the class of 2018.
Cameron Reddish (junior): Philadelphia-area small forward visited Madness last year and was one of UK’s top recruiting targets until he committed to Duke last month. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 4 player in the class of 2018.
Christian Brown (sophomore): South Carolina small forward is the No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2019, according to Scout.com.
Ashton Hagans (sophomore): Georgia point guard is the No. 5 overall recruit in the class of 2019, according to Scout.com.
Trendon Watford (sophomore): Alabama small forward is the No. 15 overall recruit in the class of 2019, according to Scout.com.
▪ UK is still recruiting Brown, Hagans and Watford, though none of those players have received a scholarship offer from the Wildcats yet. All three will be juniors in high school this season.
2015: Year Seven
Sacha Killeya-Jones* (senior): Chapel Hill, N.C., power forward visited UK for Big Blue Madness about two months after his commitment to the Wildcats. He’ll be a sophomore at UK this season and was the only current commitment to visit the 2015 edition of Madness. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 27 player in the class of 2016.
De’Aaron Fox^ (senior): Katy, Texas, point guard came to Big Blue Madness for his official visit and ended up committing to Kentucky a little less than a month later. Fox averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists per game as a freshman last season and was chosen with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 6 player in the class of 2016.
Malik Monk^ (senior): Lepanto, Ark., shooting guard also took an official visit to Big Blue Madness and committed to Kentucky the next month, a little less than a week after Fox announced his commitment. Monk was the Cats’ leading scorer last season (19.7 points per game) and was picked No. 11 overall in the NBA Draft. He was ranked by Scout.com as the No. 13 player in the class of 2016.
Harry Giles (senior): Winston-Salem, N.C., post player made his second trip to Big Blue Madness — this time on an official visit — but ended up committing to Duke about three weeks later. Giles had an injury-riddled freshman season at Duke before being selected with the No. 20 pick in this year’s draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 2 player in the class of 2016.
John Petty (junior): Huntsville, Ala., wing was one of UK’s top targets in the class of 2017 before announcing his commitment to Alabama early in his senior season. He’ll be a freshman for the Crimson Tide this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 46 overall player in the class of 2017.
Gary Trent Jr. (junior): Apple Valley, Minn., shooting guard earned a scholarship offer from UK early in his recruitment, but the Wildcats stopped pursuing him the summer before his senior season. He signed with Duke and will be a freshman this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 21 player in the 2017 class.
Kris Wilkes (junior): Indianapolis forward visited UK multiple times, but the Wildcats never extended a scholarship offer. Wilkes will be a freshman at UCLA this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 18 player in the class of 2017.
2014: Year Six
Charles Matthews* (senior): Chicago wing player came to Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness a little less than eight months after his commitment to the Wildcats. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds as a freshman before deciding to transfer to Michigan, where he’ll be back on the court this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 80 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Jaylen Brown (senior): Marietta, Ga., small forward emerged as arguably UK’s top recruiting target late in the 2015 cycle before ultimately committing to California in May. He was the No. 3 pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Carlton Bragg (senior): Cleveland forward made multiple recruiting visits to Kentucky but ended up committing to Kansas, where he played two seasons. Bragg has since transferred to Arizona State. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 35 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Brandon Ingram (senior): Kinston, N.C., forward was one of the breakout stars during the 2014-15 high school season and committed to Duke over Kentucky and others in April. Ingram was the No. 2 pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Malik Newman (senior): Jackson, Miss., combo guard was long one of Calipari’s top recruiting targets, but he ended up committing to Mississippi State — his father’s alma mater — over Kentucky following his senior season. Newman had a so-so freshman season at MSU and transferred to Kansas, where he’ll be back on the court this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Stephen Zimmerman (senior): Las Vegas center was thought to be leaning toward Kentucky by many recruiting observers, but he committed to hometown UNLV in April of his senior year. Zimmerman was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 41 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Tyus Battle (junior): Gladstone, N.J., shooting guard committed to Michigan, then backed off of that pledge and committed to Syracuse. He’ll be a sophomore with the Orange this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the class of 2016.
2013: Year Five
Karl-Anthony Towns* (senior): Metuchen, N.J., center returned to Rupp Arena for his second Big Blue Madness more than 10 months after announcing his commitment to Kentucky. Towns averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots as a freshman and was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2014.
Tyler Ulis* (senior): Chicago point guard attended Madness a month after his commitment to UK. He averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman, blossomed into a star as a sophomore and was picked by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 34 pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2014.
Trey Lyles^ (senior): Indianapolis power forward attended Madness for the second year in a row and committed to the Wildcats three weeks later. Lyles averaged 8.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a freshman and was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He played two seasons with the Utah Jazz and is now with the Denver Nuggets. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2014.
Stanley Johnson (senior): Fullerton, Calif., small forward committed to Arizona about a month after his Madness visit. Johnson averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a freshman and was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2014.
James Blackmon Jr. (senior): Marion, Ind., shooting guard committed to Indiana two weeks after his Madness visit. He averaged 15.7 points per game and made 38.7 percent of his three-pointers as a freshman but was injured during his sophomore season. Blackmon played one more season with the Hoosiers and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Scout.com ranked Blackmon as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2014.
Eric Davis (junior): Saginaw, Mich., guard did not receive a UK scholarship offer and ended up committing to Texas, where he will be a junior this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 53 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Harry Giles (sophomore): Winston-Salem, N.C., power forward received a scholarship offer from Kentucky before his sophomore year of high school and was recovering from knee surgery and on crutches during his visit to Madness 2013. He eventually signed with Duke. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2016.
Quentin Goodin (sophomore): Campbellsville, Ky., point guard did not receive a UK scholarship offer and ultimately signed with Xavier, where he will be a sophomore this season. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 68 overall prospect in the class of 2016.
Joshua Langford (sophomore): Madison, Ala., shooting guard ultimately signed with Michigan State, where he’ll be a sophomore this season. He was the No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2016, per Scout.com.
Kobi Simmons (sophomore): Alpharetta, Ga., shooting guard ultimately signed with Arizona, where he averaged 8.7 points per game as a freshman last season. He went undrafted as a one-and-done player this year and is now signed to a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2016.
Jayson Tatum (sophomore): St. Louis small forward was the first player from his class to earn a UK scholarship offer. He ultimately signed with Duke as was the No. 3 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2016.
Brian Bowen (freshman): Saginaw, Mich., small forward never received a scholarship offer from Kentucky and committed to Louisville earlier this year. He is now suspended from team activities with the Cardinals and is the player at the center of U of L’s current basketball scandal. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2017.
2012: Year Four
Andrew Harrison* (senior): Richmond, Texas, point guard made his second straight visit to Big Blue Madness. Harrison averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 assists in two seasons at UK and was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2013.
Aaron Harrison* (senior): Richmond, Texas, shooting guard made his second straight visit to Big Blue Madness. Harrison averaged 12.4 points in two seasons at UK but was not selected in the 2015 draft. He later signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets and is now in the NBA G League. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2013.
James Young* (senior): Detroit-area wing made the visit to Madness just a few days after announcing his commitment to Kentucky. He averaged 14.3 points per game as a freshman and was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2013.
Derek Willis* (senior): Mt. Washington, Ky., forward had been committed to Kentucky for nearly a year when he made the trip to Madness. He graduated from UK earlier this year and signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons this summer. Scout.com ranked him as a three-star prospect.
Marcus Lee^ (senior): Antioch, Calif., power forward made his first visit to Lexington for Big Blue Madness. He committed to the Wildcats six days later. Lee played three seasons with UK but has since transferred to California, where he will play his final season of college basketball in 2017-18. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2013.
JaQuan Lyle (junior): Evansville, Ind., guard did not have a UK offer when he attended Big Blue Madness and did not get one during his recruitment. Lyle committed to Louisville in 2013 before backing out of that pledge a few weeks later. He later signed with Oregon but never played for the school. He ended up playing two seasons for Ohio State before leaving that program earlier this year. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 49 overall prospect in the class of 2015.
Cliff Alexander (junior): Chicago power forward was one of UK’s top targets at the time of his visit. The Cats backed out of his recruitment midway through the 2014 cycle and he eventually committed to Kansas, where he was forced to sit out the end of his freshman season due to an NCAA investigation. Alexander went undrafted in 2015. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2014, and he was the Naismith high school player of the year that season.
2011: Year Three
Archie Goodwin* (senior): Little Rock, Ark., shooting guard was the only UK commitment among seven visitors for Big Blue Madness six years ago. He averaged 14.1 points as a freshman before being selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2012.
Willie Cauley-Stein^ (senior): Olathe, Kan., center committed to UK a little more than two weeks after visiting for Madness. He averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots in three seasons with Kentucky before being chosen by the Sacramento Kings with the 6th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2012.
Alex Poythress^ (senior): Clarksville, Tenn., forward committed to UK less than a month after visiting for Madness. He completed his Kentucky career two seasons ago, was not selected in last year’s NBA Draft but later signed a free-agent deal with the Indiana Pacers. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2012.
Dajuan Coleman (senior): Syracuse, N.Y., post player committed to the hometown Orange less than two weeks after visiting Lexington for Madness. He averaged 4.8 points and 4.0 rebounds as a freshman, and his college career has been riddled with injuries. He was granted a final season of eligibility at Syracuse for 2016-17. Coleman is now apparently considering a career in fashion. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2012.
Shabazz Muhammad (senior): Las Vegas small forward was one of the most high-profile Madness visitors in the Calipari era. He eventually committed to UCLA after his senior season. Muhammad averaged 17.9 points as a freshman before being selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2012.
2010: Year Two
Anthony Davis* (senior): Chicago post player was already committed at the time of his Madness visit. He averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, blocked 186 shots and won several National Player of the Year honors as a freshman before being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2011.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist* (senior): Elizabeth, N.J., forward was already committed at the time of his Madness visit. He averaged 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds as a freshman before being selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2011.
Marquis Teague* (senior): Indianapolis point guard was already committed at the time of his Madness visit. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.8 assists as a freshman before being selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has played for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets and spent parts of the last few seasons with various NBA G League teams. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2011.
Kyle Wiltjer* (senior): Portland, Ore., forward was already committed at the time of his Madness visit. He averaged 5.0 points as a freshman and 10.2 points as a sophomore before announcing his transfer to Gonzaga. Wiltjer finished his career with the Bulldogs two seasons ago, was not drafted last year but eventually signed with the Houston Rockets. He’s now with the Toronto Raptors. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2011.
2009: Year One
Tobias Harris (senior): Glen Head, N.Y., forward committed to Tennessee about a month after his Madness visit. Harris averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds as a freshman before being selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2010.
Kyrie Irving (senior): Elizabeth, N.J., point guard committed to Duke less than a week after his Madness visit. Irving averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists in an injury-filled freshman season before being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers two seasons ago and is now with the Boston Celtics. Scout.com ranked him as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2010.
Achraf Yacoubou (junior): Brookville, N.Y., shooting guard committed to Villanova less than a week after his Madness visit. He averaged less than 3 points a game in both of his seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to Saint Louis following the 2012-13 season. He finished his college career with the Billikens. Scout.com ranked him as a three-star prospect.
