‘We want you!’: UK basketball fans cheer on recruits before Big Blue Madness

1:09 How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going? Pause

1:33 Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

1:28 Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement

1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

1:36 Photo slideshow: Kentucky gymnastics dominates at Excite Night

3:40 Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift

1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

1:01 Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football