Bol Bol is the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Bol Bol is the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Mike Fender
Bol Bol is the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Mike Fender

UK Men's Basketball

‘We want you!’: UK basketball fans cheer on recruits before Big Blue Madness

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

October 13, 2017 07:14 PM

Chants of “Bol Bol!” and “Zion!” and “We want you!” filled the air outside Rupp Arena a few minutes before the start of Friday night’s Big Blue Madness.

Kentucky basketball fans lined the “blue carpet” leading into the arena hoping to get a glimpse of their Wildcats as they walked into Rupp for the season-opening spectacle. Before the UK players showed up, a gaggle of five-star recruits appeared.

Wildcats assistant coach Joel Justus led the group of prospects — including top seniors Bol Bol, Darius Garland and Zion Williamson — to a spot behind the blue carpet that was set up for former and current players. The recruits watched — and the fans chanted their names — as they waited for this season’s team to show.

Williamson and Bol are the No. 2 and No. 3 overall recruits nationally in the class of 2018, respectively, and Garland is a top-10 player and one of the best point guards in the country. They’re all in town for their official visits this weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trio posed for photos, signed basketballs and chatted with fans before the start of Madness.

UK’s guest list also included James Wiseman — the No. 1 player nationally in the class of 2019 — as well as five-star juniors Keion Brooks, D.J. Jeffries and Tyrese Maxey, top sophomores Jaemyn Brakefield, Jalen Johnson, and highly touted freshman Zion Harmon.

The 10 visiting recruits followed UK’s assistant coaches to the back entrance of Rupp Arena after the Kentucky players arrived and prepared to take in the Madness show.

UK commitment Immanuel Quickley was also expected to attend Big Blue Madness, but his AAU team director told the Herald-Leader on Friday morning that he would be unable to make the trip due to a conflict with his high school team’s schedule.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

More Videos

How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going? 1:09

How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going?

Pause
Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement 1:28

Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Photo slideshow: Kentucky gymnastics dominates at Excite Night 1:36

Photo slideshow: Kentucky gymnastics dominates at Excite Night

Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift 3:40

Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

  • Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

    UK women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell performs his dance routine at the 2017 Big Blue Madness event in Rupp Arena.

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

UK women's basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell performs his dance routine at the 2017 Big Blue Madness event in Rupp Arena.

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going? 1:09

How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going?

Pause
Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement 1:28

Gov. Matt Bevin defends his Medicaid work requirement

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

Photo slideshow: Kentucky gymnastics dominates at Excite Night 1:36

Photo slideshow: Kentucky gymnastics dominates at Excite Night

Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift 3:40

Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

  • How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going?

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks about freshman center Nick Richards, who managed four points and three rebounds in win at Vanderbilt.

How can Kentucky basketball get Nick Richards going?

View More Video