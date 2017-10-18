See how Kentucky fared in the SEC’s preseason men’s basketball media voting

For the 13th time since 1998-99, a preseason media poll tabbed Kentucky to win the Southeastern Conference championship.
The media also voted Hamidou Diallo as first-team All-SEC and Kevin Knox to the second team.
There was a three-way tie for preseason Player of the Year: Yante Maten of Georgia, freshman Michael Porter Jr., of Missouri and Robert Williams of Texas A&M.
Joining Diallo on the All-SEC first team were KeVaughn Allen (Florida), Maten, Porter and Williams.
Besides Knox, the second-team players were freshman Collin Sexton (Alabama), Terence Davis and Deandre Burnett (Ole Miss), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State), Tyler Davis (Texas A&M) and Matthew Fisher-Davis (Vanderbilt).
After Kentucky, the order of finish was 2. Florida, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Alabama, 5. Missouri, 6. Arkansas, 7. Vanderbilt, 8. Georgia, 9. Auburn, 10. Ole Miss, 11. South Carolina, 12. Mississippi State, 13. Tennessee, 14. LSU.
