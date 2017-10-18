Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by media who cover the league.
Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by media who cover the league. James Crisp AP
Kentucky freshman Hamidou Diallo was voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by media who cover the league. James Crisp AP

UK Men's Basketball

See how Kentucky fared in the SEC’s preseason men’s basketball media voting

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 10:36 AM

Nashville

For the 13th time since 1998-99, a preseason media poll tabbed Kentucky to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

The media also voted Hamidou Diallo as first-team All-SEC and Kevin Knox to the second team.

There was a three-way tie for preseason Player of the Year: Yante Maten of Georgia, freshman Michael Porter Jr., of Missouri and Robert Williams of Texas A&M.

Joining Diallo on the All-SEC first team were KeVaughn Allen (Florida), Maten, Porter and Williams.

Besides Knox, the second-team players were freshman Collin Sexton (Alabama), Terence Davis and Deandre Burnett (Ole Miss), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State), Tyler Davis (Texas A&M) and Matthew Fisher-Davis (Vanderbilt).

After Kentucky, the order of finish was 2. Florida, 3. Texas A&M, 4. Alabama, 5. Missouri, 6. Arkansas, 7. Vanderbilt, 8. Georgia, 9. Auburn, 10. Ole Miss, 11. South Carolina, 12. Mississippi State, 13. Tennessee, 14. LSU.

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

More Videos

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Pause
What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students 0:22

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 1:44

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

  • What was it like for UK freshman Nick Richards to play against DeMarcus Cousins?

    This summer, members of the New Orleans Pelicans worked out at UK and played pickup games against John Calipari’s freshmen. What was it like for Nick Richards to go up against DeMarcus Cousins?

What was it like for UK freshman Nick Richards to play against DeMarcus Cousins?

This summer, members of the New Orleans Pelicans worked out at UK and played pickup games against John Calipari’s freshmen. What was it like for Nick Richards to go up against DeMarcus Cousins?

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Pause
What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

Take Back Cheapside activists react 0:50

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues 1:46

Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students 0:22

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 1:44

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

  • Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

    Canadian rapper Drake made another appearance at Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena. But he had a request this time: He wants to perform a free concert for UK students before the year ends.

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

View More Video