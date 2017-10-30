Knee surgery sidelines Kentucky’s Jemarl Baker for three months

Freshman guard Jemarl Baker will be out three months after undergoing microscopic knee surgery, Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Monday after the team’s 92-67 exhibition victory against Morehead State.

Baker has been billed as a perimeter shooter, a skill Kentucky figures to need with opponents expected to sag defenses in the lane.

Calipari downplayed the impact Baker’s absence will have. He said UK is a better shooting team that people think.

UK made six of 16 three-point shots in beating the Eagles.

Charity

UK announced its Kentucky Cares Classic generated $448,220 in ticket sales. Proceeds from the game against Morehead State will be used for relief from recent hurricanes and wildfires.

The attendance was announced as 14,138.

Last Sunday’s Kansas-Missouri exhibition, dubbed the “Showdown For Relief,” raised $2,011,000 for relief in areas hit by recent hurricanes and wildfires.

The money came from ticket sales ($1.15 million), a pay-per-view stream ($768,000) and text-to-give contributions ($68,000). Additional donations totaled $25,000.

