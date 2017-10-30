Kentucky forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Jemarl Baker have both been sidelined by injuries ahead of the upcoming season.
Kentucky forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Jemarl Baker have both been sidelined by injuries ahead of the upcoming season. Michael Reaves
Kentucky forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Jemarl Baker have both been sidelined by injuries ahead of the upcoming season. Michael Reaves

UK Men's Basketball

Knee surgery sidelines Kentucky’s Jemarl Baker for three months

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2017 11:28 PM

Freshman guard Jemarl Baker will be out three months after undergoing microscopic knee surgery, Kentucky Coach John Calipari said Monday after the team’s 92-67 exhibition victory against Morehead State.

Baker has been billed as a perimeter shooter, a skill Kentucky figures to need with opponents expected to sag defenses in the lane.

Calipari downplayed the impact Baker’s absence will have. He said UK is a better shooting team that people think.

UK made six of 16 three-point shots in beating the Eagles.

Charity

UK announced its Kentucky Cares Classic generated $448,220 in ticket sales. Proceeds from the game against Morehead State will be used for relief from recent hurricanes and wildfires.

The attendance was announced as 14,138.

Last Sunday’s Kansas-Missouri exhibition, dubbed the “Showdown For Relief,” raised $2,011,000 for relief in areas hit by recent hurricanes and wildfires.

The money came from ticket sales ($1.15 million), a pay-per-view stream ($768,000) and text-to-give contributions ($68,000). Additional donations totaled $25,000.

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

More Videos

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win 1:06

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

Pause
Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.' 1:05

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us' 1:02

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us'

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:09

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

  • John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green after Monday night’s win over Morehead State.

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green after Monday night’s win over Morehead State.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

More Videos

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win 1:06

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

Pause
Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.' 1:05

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us' 1:02

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us'

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:09

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

  • Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

    Morehead State Coach Preston Spradlin was surprised but proud that his team outrebounded Kentucky In Monday night’s exhibition game.

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

Morehead State Coach Preston Spradlin was surprised but proud that his team outrebounded Kentucky In Monday night’s exhibition game.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win 1:06

John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win

Pause
Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.' 1:05

Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.'

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 2:08

Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us' 1:02

Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us'

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:09

Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic 1:39

Including one from Sweden, nearly 1,000 fans flock to UK women's clinic

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 1:14

Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky

  • Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

    After Kentucky’s 92-67 exhibition win over Morehead State, Hamidou Diallo debunked a theory on why he dropped out of the NBA Draft to return to UK.

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

View More Video