Home of UK’s first two national title teams getting massive makeover. Look inside Alumni Gym now.

More Videos 0:55 Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK Pause 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 1:06 John Calipari critiques his point guards after Morehead win 1:05 Morehead State coach: 'We outrebounded them? Jeez.' 1:02 Quade Green: Morehead State 'was a toughness test for us' 1:14 Inside Toyota's new $80 million engineering center in Kentucky 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UK's historic Alumni Gym being transformed into fitness center Ron Lee of UK Campus Recreation and Wellness explains some of the features that will be included in the new Alumni gym fitness center that will open with UK's new Student Center in 2018. Ron Lee of UK Campus Recreation and Wellness explains some of the features that will be included in the new Alumni gym fitness center that will open with UK's new Student Center in 2018. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Ron Lee of UK Campus Recreation and Wellness explains some of the features that will be included in the new Alumni gym fitness center that will open with UK's new Student Center in 2018. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com