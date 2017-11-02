UK must ponder affect on shooting with Baker out three months

Kentucky made it official Thursday by announcing that freshman guard Jemarl Baker had undergone surgery on his left knee last week. He will be sidelined for three months.
After UK beat Morehead State in an exhibition game Monday, Coach John Calipari said Baker might be sidelined for an extended period of time. Baker has missed most of the preseason workouts because of knee soreness.
“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to join my brothers on the court to start the season but I’m looking forward to getting my knee back to 100 percent so I can help this team chase our goals,” Baker said in a news release. “I want to thank everyone for the well-wishes and I can’t wait to get back out there with the team.”
Earlier this preseason, Calipari said that Baker had experienced knee problems in high school. A surgery at that time proved unsuccessful, the UK coach said.
“Jemarl let us know a few weeks ago that something wasn’t feeling right with his knee,” Calipari said in a news release. “He had surgery before he got here and it didn’t heal quite like we had hoped it would. The good news is, with this surgery we’re going to get this thing right and get Jemarl back during league play. We were hopeful he would provide us some immediate shooting, but now it’s like getting a midyear guy that can help provide us some depth as we get into the heart of our season. Our main focus at this point is getting him healthy for the rest of his career.”
Baker, who is from Menifee, Calif., originally committed to California. He decommitted after Cuonzo Martin left California to become coach at Missouri.
Baker came to Kentucky billed as a shooter, a designation he shied from. He said he was more than simply a shooter. ESPN ranked him as the 66th overall player and the 16th-best shooting guard in the class.
Baker, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior. He led Eleanor Roosevelt High School to its first-ever California state title. He made 94 three-point shots as a senior and shot with 44 percent accuracy from beyond the arc.
After UK beat Morehead State, Calipari tried to tamp down fan concern about the team’s perimeter shooting.
“We’re not as bad as everybody says shooting the ball,” Calipari said. “I mean, I’m with them every day. But we’re more of an athletic, driving, throw-the-ball-at-the-basket-(and)-go-rebound-it kind of team, too.”
UK made six of 16 three-point shots in beating Morehead State 92-67.
After the game, teammates said Baker’s absence would impact Kentucky’s team.
“It’s going to hurt us,” Quade Green said. “Not having another guy out there. We’ll have to rely on everybody else, now.”
Hamidou Diallo echoed that sentiment.
“Definitely a big impact,” he said of Baker being sidelined.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments