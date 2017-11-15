Kentucky learns while losing to Kansas

As John Calipari said earlier this month, a team cannot learn about itself playing “Popcorn State.”

So Tuesday’s night’s game between college basketball bluebloods Kentucky and Kansas figured to be a Master’s course in basketball learning.

Kansas saw it that way. “You’re playing against quality people to where you can be exposed to certain things you know you’ve got to get better at,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said Sunday. “(Without such games) sometimes you get a false sense of who you are.”

Though losing 65-61, Kentucky showed an abundance of resolve. Kansas hammered UK on the boards in the first half. Presumably after hot halftime rhetoric from Calipari, the Cats returned the favor in the second half.

UK’s on-ball defense, which Calipari panned after Vermont point guard Trae Bell-Haynes had his way with the Cats on Sunday, surely passed this test.

Kansas point guard Devonte’ Graham, the preseason choice to be the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, struggled. He was coming off his first double-double (10 points and 12 assists in the opener against Tennessee State).

Graham came through in the clutch, though, making two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to clinch the victory for Kansas.

Ultimately, the game came down to half-court execution, an area that all freshman-dependent teams figure to need work.

Kentucky (2-1) led 57-55 with barely three minutes left.

Kansas (2-0) took a 61-57 lead on Malik Newman’s three-pointer with 2:09 left.

UK scored only once in the final 1:53: Sacha Killeya-Jones’ putback with eight seconds left.

Maybe seldom had a halftime deficit looked so good for Kentucky. The Cats trailed only 34-33 despite being outtrebounded 24-13 and grabbing only one offensive rebound in the first half.

Kansas had more offensive rebounds (15) than Kentucky had total rebounds (13). The Jayhawks cashed that dominance in to the tune of a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.

With 4:21 left, UK looked for more inside presence from Tai Wynyard. Calipari had said that the expected test of muscle around the basket might suit the son of a New Zealander lumberjack. He contributed only one foul.

Yet, Kentucky showed more of the resilience that helped beat Utah Valley and Vermont in last weekend’s first two games of the season.

Despite leading for only 13 seconds of the first half, Kentucky kept competing. The Cats trailed for more than 17 of the 20 minutes, twice by a double-digit margin in the early going.

But defense and Kansas carelessness kept Kentucky in the game. Kansas made only 13 of 38 shots. UK blocked six shots.

Kansas had eight turnovers, which enabled Kentucky turn on its much-preferred transition game.

In perhaps a troubling sign for Kentucky, Kansas led much of the half despite Graham’s poor play. He made only three of 10 shots and had four turnovers in the first half.

The beginning of the second half brought a reversal of fortune. UK had three offensive rebounds before the first TV timeout (and Kansas had none). That put the Cats ahead 40-39.

Foul issues gave Kentucky further chance to show its resolve. Nick Richards and Hamidou Diallo picked up their third fouls within 32 seconds. Both went to bench with more than 17 minutes left.

Wenyen Gabriel picked up his third foul at the 14:07 mark.

Kentucky continued to control the backboards through midway of the second half. Kansas did not have an offensive rebound in the first 11 minutes. UK had five (and a 6-0 edge in second-chance points) in that span.

Yet Kansas kept it a half-court game, thus execution counted. A pretty pick-and-roll with Graham yielded an Azubuike dunk that put Kansas ahead 51-45 with 9:12 left. UK called time to contemplate its largest second-half deficit.