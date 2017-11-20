UK makes Troy afraid of heights

A 70-62 victory over Troy Monday might have marked a significant step in Kentucky’s season-long process of transforming individual stars into an effective unit.
UK beat down Troy by all but abandoning the three-point shot and going to the basket for points.
Troy, which had never beaten a ranked opponent, never led and seemed over-matched.
Like most, if not all UK opponents this season, Troy had the advantage in experience. Wesley Person, one of two senior starters, was making his 101st career start. Jordon Varnado, one of three junior starters, was making his 72nd start. Overall, Troy’s starters had a collective 241 career starts going into the game.
Never miss a local story.
UK’s roster had a collective 43 starts going into the game.
If the game plan was to use its height advantage, Kentucky followed it like a well-tested team.
Kentucky, 4-1, out-rebounded Troy 53-30. Further making the point about using the size, only nine of UK’s 59 shots were from three-point range.
Kevin Knox led a balanced attack with 17 points. Quade Green added 13 and Wenyen Gabriel 12. Hamidou Diallo chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
Troy made only four of 27 three-point shots and saw its record fall to 2-3.
The first half could be summed up as good news-bad news regarding three-point shooting. Both teams made only one three-point shot. For Kentucky, this was good news because it reflected an intent to exploit its advantages in size and athleticism. For Troy, this was bad news. The Trojans’ only chance to compete seemed to be with abundant three-pointers.
Only three of UK’s first 35 shots were from beyond the arc. In case anyone was nervous about the Cats extending their record streak of making a three-pointer, Wenyen Gabriel eased any concern by making one with 23.7 seconds left. That made for the 1,018th straight game Kentucky made a three-pointer.
Kentucky didn’t take nor need three-pointers. From the start, the Cats seemed intent on working around the basket. Troy, which started no one taller than 6-foot-8 and only one player taller than 6-6, got smothered.
Kentucky never trailed on the backboards nor scoreboards. UK outrebounded Troy 32-17 in taking a 41-25 halftime lead.
If anything, UK was a bit too eager to rebound. Nick Richards played only four minutes because he picked up two quick fouls trying to offensive rebound. Late in the half, Hamidou Diallo also was called for a foul on an offensive rebound situation.
Kentucky never trailed. It helped that Troy made only one of 14 three-point shots. Troy came into the game averaging 27.7 three-point shots and 9.5 three-point baskets.
The Trojans’ two leading scorers — Jordon Varnado and Wesley Person — combined to make five of 13 shots. With a combined 13 first-half points, they were going to have to step on it to reach their two-man average of 36.5 points.
Troy was coming off a 60-point second half against Brewton-Parker last Thursday. Troy averaged 47.7 points in second halves so far this season.
UK Coach John Calipari seemed ready to take quick action should Troy gain the initiative.
When Quade Green failed to get back to prevent a fast-break score on Troy’s first possession of the second half, UK’s other point guard (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) got off the bench and went to the scorer’s table.
Gilgeous-Alexander went back to the bench when Green hit a three-pointer.
This two-fold change of mind came inside the first 42 seconds of the second half.
Seamless domination probably is beyond Kentucky in the first month of the season. The Cats led by as much as 21 points as late as eight minutes remaining.
But Troy did not quietly submit.
The combination of Kentucky turnovers and a couple of Troy three-pointers helped reduce the lead to 68-59. That prompted a UK timeout with 2:57 left.
Kentucky went — where else? — inside. Knox, who is assuming the role of go-to guy, converted a shot in the lane to lighten the mood.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next game
Fort Wayne at Kentucky
8 p.m. Wednesday (SEC)
Comments