Led by Knox, six Cats score in double figures in Kentucky’s rout of UIC

A wise guy in Rupp Arena on Sunday night could say Kentucky sent UIC to the basketball ICU.

Or maybe he’d say Kentucky enrolled Illinois-Chicago in the school of hard Knox.

With Kevin Knox leading the way, Kentucky doused the Flames 107-73. Actually, the Flames were never lit as UK rolled to a sixth win in seven games to start the season. The 107 points were the fourth-most scored by UK in John Calipari’s nine seasons as coach (and the most since a 115-69 shellacking of Arizona State in the Bahamas on Nov. 28 of last season).

Knox scored 25 points. That equaled the most points scored by a UK player so far this season (Nick Richards had 25 against Fort Wayne last Wednesday).

Maybe more importantly, Knox showed his versatility as a scorer when points become more precious in future UK games. He scored on pull-up jumpers, floaters in the lane and the obligatory handful of dunks.

For the first time, UK repeatedly posted up Knox. Those plays contributed to a 60-34 advantage in the paint for Kentucky.

Six UK players scored in double figures. Hamidou Diallo had 19 points (and two memorable dunks). PJ Washington added 17, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14, Quade Green 12 and Richards 11.

UIC, which had the poorest final Ratings Percentage Index (238) of any UK opponent so far, fell to 2-3. Incidentally, Athlon picked UIC to finish second in the Horizon League. Street & Smith, USA Today and conference coaches/media/Sports Information Directors picked the Flames to finish third.

UK Coach John Calipari achieved the 700th “on-court” victory of his coaching career. Only three coaches achieved 700 victories in fewer games than Calipari’s 894: Adolph Rupp (836 games), Jerry Tarkanian (876) and Roy Williams (879).

Kentucky took the lead for good 50 seconds into the game and expanded the margin in the first half to as much as 19 points.

Turnovers fed UK’s early breakout. UIC committed seven turnovers inside the first six minutes, and had 12 with more than eight minutes left.

Although UIC was turnover-free the rest of the half, the damage was done. Kentucky got into a rhythm and dominated as seamlessly as the freshman-dependent team had been able to do to this juncture of the season.

Knox led the way offensively in the first half with 15 points. He made UK’s only three-pointer (in five attempts) and did more posting up than in previous games.

Diallo scored 11 points in the first half. He also had the half’s most highlight film-worthy basket. He roared down the lane in transition and seemed to flash his 44.5-inch vertical leap en route to a dunk. This drew ahhhs from the crowd, put UK ahead 30-14 and prompted a UIC timeout with 10:10 left.

How well did the first half go for a Kentucky team that made two-thirds of its shots (20 of 30)? PJ Washington, who had made 11 of 28 free throws in the previous six games, made all four of his foul shots.

No dramatic changes came in the early minutes of the second half as UIC got no closer than 16 points.

Kentucky expanding its lead seemed inevitable. It happened between the first and second TV timeouts. A three-pointer by Quade Green gave UK its first 20-plus point lead (69-48) with 14:36 left. Washington’s put-back while being fouled made it 74-52 at the second TV timeout.

Burying a wobbling opponent, an area cited in earlier games as needing attention, also seemed inevitable. Whether it came or not, a rally by UIC to make it mildly more interesting seemed farfetched.