Kentucky freshmen Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and Jemarl Baker have missed all seven Kentucky games with injuries this season.
UK Men's Basketball

Will Jarred Vanderbilt play for Kentucky this season? Calipari raises doubts.

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 03:53 PM

John Calipari was not a fountain of optimism during an appearance at the Lexington Rotary Club on Thursday.

For perhaps the first time publicly, the Kentucky coach spoke of the possibility of freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt not playing this season. Vanderbilt has been sidelined since the preseason because of a foot injury.

The initial prognosis for his return was January. Later in the preseason, Calipari suggested Vanderbilt might return sooner than expected because he had progressed to the point of his rehabilitation and return being on a timetable.

“He’s not practicing yet … ,” Calipari told the Rotarians. “I don’t know. But I don’t push. If he doesn’t play all year, he doesn’t play all year. He’s got to do what he feels he can do. …

“You put a kid out there and he’s hurt, you’re basically hurting his career. If he’s ready to go, we’re ready to play him. But I’ll leave that up to him.”

When asked at an afternoon news conference for an update on Vanderbilt, Calipari said the player was only doing individual workouts.

“We’ll let it play out,” Calipari said. The UK coach acknowledged that there’s not a definitive answer on when — or if — Vanderbilt can play this season.

“If he tells me it’s good for him to play, then he will play,” Calipari said.

Besides recovering from the injury, Vanderbilt has the additional obstacle of getting back into playing shape, Calipari said. When Vanderbilt has participated in informal shooting before home games, he has taken shots while standing still. He moved carefully and slowly to retrieve rebounds.

University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari presented Ty Warriner of Lexington with a signed basketball for his 100th birthday during the The Rotary Club of Lexington’s weekly meeting at Fasig-Tipton on Thursday. Warriner was also welcomed as an honorary member of The Rotary Club of Lexington during the meeting.
The 30-plus minute question-and-answer session at the Rotary Club included the inevitable: Will Kentucky win the national championship?

“Well, I don’t know,” Calipari said. “I’m trying to stay in the moment, and keep these kids in the moment. And I’m trying real hard.”

Instead of thinking of victory parades next April, Calipari said he’s trying to concentrate on having fun and avoiding frustration.

“I need to have a ball with this this year because they’re the youngest team I’ve ever coached,” he said. “I can’t get frustrated because if I get frustrated, they will. So I have to really figure out how to have fun.”

Kentucky guard Brad Calipari says John Calipari has handled this year’s team differently. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s season took a metaphorical turn this week. After having played seven games in a 17-day span, UK has practiced more this week without the concern of a mid-week game. Calipari said he has experimented more this week on both offense and defense.

“We still turn the ball over too much,” he said. “We don’t rebound as well as we really should. So we zeroed in on that some.”

UK players spoke of practice being different in a week with no immediate game ahead. After beating Illinois-Chicago on Sunday, the Cats will not play again until Saturday afternoon against Harvard.

PJ Washington said that practices this week had not varied from the season-long concentration on defense and rebounding.

“I feel if we get good on defense, there’s not a lot of teams that can beat us,” he said.

Kentucky freshman PJ Washington scored 17 points in UK’s last game, a 107-73 win over UIC. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

UK has added plays to use against zone or man-to-man defenses, Washington said.

Absent the need to prepare for an upcoming game led to more spirited practices, UK players said.

“It’s more high intensity,” Brad Calipari said. “There’s more body-to-body contact on these days when we don’t have a game.”

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked to the media on Thursday about Saturday’s game against Harvard. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

Saturday

Harvard at Kentucky

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

