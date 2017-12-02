It wasn’t easy, but Kentucky holds off Harvard for 7-1 start to season

In defeating Harvard 79-70 on Saturday, Kentucky breathed life into Coach John Calipari’s cautionary comments earlier in the week.

Calipari asked and/or advised fans to temper their enthusiasm about last Sunday’s 107-73 thrashing of UIC.

That victory did not mean smooth sailing the rest of the season, he said.

“We’ve got a great group of kids who are learning,” Calipari said on his radio show. “I don’t want people to get too excited. … These are young kids. The minute they feel good, they’ll revert. That’s just how it is.”

The waters got choppy Saturday as Kentucky improved to 7-1.

With two youthful teams, an uneven game seemed likely.

Harvard had one upperclassman among its top 11 players. Its sophomore class had accounted for 80.1 percent of points going into the game.

Of course, UK depends on freshmen more than ever. Its top six scorers were freshmen. Freshmen had scored 86.3 percent of the points.

One of those freshmen, Kevin Knox, led UK with 20 points against Harvard. Two others, Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, added 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Harvard, which lost a third straight game (and for the sixth time in the last seven), fell to 3-6.

Sophomore Seth Towns led the Crimson with a game-high 25 points. He made six of seven three-point shots.

Kentucky neither trailed nor built a double-digit lead in the first half. That reflected an opening 20 minutes in which momentum swung back and forth.

UK led 42-37 at intermission, and might have left the court with a sense that the margin could have been greater.

Inside the final minute, Diallo seemed ready to throw down what’s becoming his signature high-flying dunk in transition. One problem: He did not seem to have full control of the ball as the dunk attempt bounced high off the rim and over the backboard.

Calipari put both hands to his head, the body language suggesting a wish for more prudent decisions in a game seemingly headed for a possession-by-possession finish.

Validation of that impression came after Diallo’s missed dunk. A Harvard player finished the ensuing possession with an unmolested drive down the lane and layup. That set the halftime score with 47 seconds left.

Kentucky had roared out of the gate. The Cats made four of their first six shots in zipping to a 9-4 lead. Harvard called time two minutes after the tip.

UK’s lead grew to 15-7 when Harvard switched from man-to-man to a zone. That seemed to slow Kentucky’s momentum.

Three-point shooting helped Harvard hang in there. The Crimson made seven of their first 14 shots from beyond the arc. A three by Danilo Djuricic reduced UK’s lead to 24-21. But Harvard got no closer in the first half.

Kentucky got its first double-digit lead with 14:42 left. PJ Washington’s driving shot put UK ahead 55-45.

The 10-point margin lasted 16 seconds. Seth Towns’ three-pointer and an easy-as-you-please post-up by Henry Welsh got Harvard within 55-50 a minute later.

Harvard might have been closer still had Welsh made two mid-range set shots, the kind of shots his older brother Thomas makes for UCLA.

Kentucky broke it open midway through the second half. A 13-0 run — fueled in part by three Harvard turnovers — put UK ahead 72-52 with eight minutes left.

During this stretch of less than three minutes, Kentucky could not resist added a bit of flare or unnecessary drama, depending on your point of view. Diallo, who seemed to be everywhere, seemed to start a 360-degree spin before a transition layup or dunk. For some reason, he stopped about 20 degrees into the spin and awkwardly made the shot.

Even a 20-point lead with seven minutes left was not time to relax.

Harvard switched back to a zone, Knox missed a three and UK then left freshman Reed Farley wide open for a three-pointer. That reduced the lead to 74-59 and prompted a precautionary UK timeout with 6:24 left.

It didn’t help. Harvard got as close as 12. Discomfort could be heard rising from the Rupp Arena seats.