Hamidou Diallo (3) drove to the basket against UCLA during Kentucky’s 83-75 loss to the Bruins in New Orleans on Saturday.
Hamidou Diallo (3) drove to the basket against UCLA during Kentucky’s 83-75 loss to the Bruins in New Orleans on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Hamidou Diallo (3) drove to the basket against UCLA during Kentucky’s 83-75 loss to the Bruins in New Orleans on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky drops nine positions in new AP rankings

Staff, Wire Reports

December 25, 2017 12:18 PM

Kentucky fell from No. 7 down to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Wildcats took the plunge after losing to unranked UCLA, 83-75, in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.

Kentucky (9-2) returns to the court Friday when it takes on unranked Louisville (10-2) in Rupp Arena.

The new AP Top 25 poll features the same four teams at the top as last week, led by No. 1 Villanova.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wildcats (12-0) received 43 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Michigan State (12-1) was second and had 16 first-place votes, while third-ranked Arizona State (12-0) had six first-place votes to stay ahead of No. 4 Duke (12-1).

Texas A&M (11-1) climbed to fifth, followed by Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU to round out the top 10.

Three other ranked teams took big slides after losses to unranked opponents last week. North Carolina fell eight spots to No. 13, while Gonzaga also fell eight spots to No. 20. Now-No. 15 Miami fell nine spots.

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (43)

12-0

1,600

1

2. Michigan St. (16)

12-1

1,560

2

3. Arizona St. (6)

12-0

1,481

3

4. Duke

12-1

1,435

4

5. Texas A&M

11-1

1,309

8

6. Xavier

12-1

1,242

9

7. West Virginia

11-1

1,226

10

8. Wichita St.

10-2

992

11

9. Virginia

11-1

969

13

10. TCU

12-0

923

15

11. Kansas

10-2

920

14

12. Oklahoma

10-1

901

17

13. North Carolina

11-2

891

5

14. Purdue

12-2

839

16

15. Miami

10-1

827

6

16. Kentucky

9-2

735

7

17. Arizona

10-3

511

18

18. Baylor

10-2

437

18

19. Tennessee

9-2

405

21

20. Gonzaga

10-3

382

12

21. Cincinnati

11-2

377

20

22. Texas Tech

11-1

351

21

23. Seton Hall

11-2

227

23

24. Florida St.

11-1

169

24

25. Creighton

10-2

143

25

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, St. Bonaventure 5, SMU 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

Friday

Louisville at No. 16 Kentucky

1 p.m. (CBS-27)

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 83-75 loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this 1:16

John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this
Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats 1:02

Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats
Steve Alford says UCLA put it all together against Kentucky 1:17

Steve Alford says UCLA put it all together against Kentucky

View More Video