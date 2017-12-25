Kentucky drops nine positions in new AP rankings

Kentucky fell from No. 7 down to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Wildcats took the plunge after losing to unranked UCLA, 83-75, in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.

Kentucky (9-2) returns to the court Friday when it takes on unranked Louisville (10-2) in Rupp Arena.

The new AP Top 25 poll features the same four teams at the top as last week, led by No. 1 Villanova.

The Wildcats (12-0) received 43 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Michigan State (12-1) was second and had 16 first-place votes, while third-ranked Arizona State (12-0) had six first-place votes to stay ahead of No. 4 Duke (12-1).

Texas A&M (11-1) climbed to fifth, followed by Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU to round out the top 10.

Three other ranked teams took big slides after losses to unranked opponents last week. North Carolina fell eight spots to No. 13, while Gonzaga also fell eight spots to No. 20. Now-No. 15 Miami fell nine spots.

Associated Press Top 25 The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking: Record Pts Prv 1. Villanova (43) 12-0 1,600 1 2. Michigan St. (16) 12-1 1,560 2 3. Arizona St. (6) 12-0 1,481 3 4. Duke 12-1 1,435 4 5. Texas A&M 11-1 1,309 8 6. Xavier 12-1 1,242 9 7. West Virginia 11-1 1,226 10 8. Wichita St. 10-2 992 11 9. Virginia 11-1 969 13 10. TCU 12-0 923 15 11. Kansas 10-2 920 14 12. Oklahoma 10-1 901 17 13. North Carolina 11-2 891 5 14. Purdue 12-2 839 16 15. Miami 10-1 827 6 16. Kentucky 9-2 735 7 17. Arizona 10-3 511 18 18. Baylor 10-2 437 18 19. Tennessee 9-2 405 21 20. Gonzaga 10-3 382 12 21. Cincinnati 11-2 377 20 22. Texas Tech 11-1 351 21 23. Seton Hall 11-2 227 23 24. Florida St. 11-1 169 24 25. Creighton 10-2 143 25 Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, St. Bonaventure 5, SMU 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.