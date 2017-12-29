New do for who? Twitter reacts to Kentucky guard’s style change

Kentucky point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caused a bit of a social media stir when he came out for warm-ups Friday sporting a new haircut.
While perhaps not as striking as teammate Quade Green’s brief use of protective eye shades, it cause some double takes ahead of UK’s home game against Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.
While there were reports of the haircut earlier this week, seeing Gilgeous-Alexander without his distinctive look jarred some. CoachCal.com mocked that this would become a “story” on Tuesday when assistant coach Joel Justus announced it.
Justus said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a haircut over the break. Surely, this will be a story ...— CoachCal.com (@CoachCalDotCom) December 26, 2017
Sure enough, when Gilgeous-Alexander took the court Friday, Twitter took notice.
“I'm really, really thrown by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cutting his hair,” tweeted SECCounty.com’s Kyle Tucker. “I'll have to locate him today by his very colorful sneakers. Cats are rocking all kinds of different shoes and bright colors today.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking a little different for today’s game against Louisville. @KentuckySports @heraldleader @JerryTipton @johnclayiv @JPSaysHere pic.twitter.com/wsRKiSrlU8— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) December 29, 2017
So fresh, so clean! ♂️ | #BBN— We Are #BBN (@We_Are_BBN) December 29, 2017
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has A Fresh Hair Cut for Louisville Game https://t.co/78bj7TGsX5 pic.twitter.com/r9kYJR5fP1
New ‘do for @shaiglalex. Looking fresh. pic.twitter.com/LYRZRS37Gz— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 29, 2017
I'm really, really thrown by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cutting his hair. I'll have to locate him today by his very colorful sneakers. Cats are rocking all kinds of different shoes and bright colors today. https://t.co/XOrfC0cwH8— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) December 29, 2017
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sporting a new do today. pic.twitter.com/o4JY80PGW1— Gary Moyers_The Cats' Pause (@gmoyers) December 29, 2017
Leach: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a haircut. Check social media for details.— Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) December 26, 2017
Meet the new Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: https://t.co/4iqRkmrnRN pic.twitter.com/L3DUTFEPFT— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 29, 2017
