UK Men's Basketball

New do for who? Twitter reacts to Kentucky guard’s style change

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 29, 2017 01:04 PM

Kentucky point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander caused a bit of a social media stir when he came out for warm-ups Friday sporting a new haircut.

While perhaps not as striking as teammate Quade Green’s brief use of protective eye shades, it cause some double takes ahead of UK’s home game against Louisville in Rupp Arena on Friday afternoon.

While there were reports of the haircut earlier this week, seeing Gilgeous-Alexander without his distinctive look jarred some. CoachCal.com mocked that this would become a “story” on Tuesday when assistant coach Joel Justus announced it.

Sure enough, when Gilgeous-Alexander took the court Friday, Twitter took notice.

“I'm really, really thrown by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cutting his hair,” tweeted SECCounty.com’s Kyle Tucker. “I'll have to locate him today by his very colorful sneakers. Cats are rocking all kinds of different shoes and bright colors today.”

