Top UK basketball target Zion Williamson sets a date for college announcement

Five-star basketball phenom Zion Williamson has set a date for his college announcement.
Williamson – a 6-foot-6 forward from Spartanburg, S.C. – will reveal his decision on Jan. 20, he announced Wednesday night.
The finalists for Williamson’s commitment are Kentucky, Clemson, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina, and he’s taken recruiting visits to all six of those schools.
The Herald-Leader has been told in recent weeks that Clemson is the most likely landing spot for Williamson, who is UK’s top remaining target in the class of 2018 and the No. 2 overall player in that group nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the only uncommitted 2018 recruit that currently holds a scholarship offer from the Wildcats.
Before Williamson set his announcement date, UK and Clemson were tied for the top spot on his 247Sports Crystal Ball page, though the last seven predictions had been in favor of the Tigers. His stepfather, Lee Anderson, is also a former Clemson player. Clemson is off to a 13-1 start this season and ranked No. 25 nationally.
UK signed three players in the early period: point guard Immanuel Quickley, shooting guard Tyler Herro and five-star wing Keldon Johnson.
The date is set‼️ pic.twitter.com/BqzjJJpeiz— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) January 4, 2018
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
