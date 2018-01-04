National recruiting analysts agree: Clemson is most likely pick for Zion Williamson

247Sports director of recruiting Evan Daniels is now predicting that top UK basketball target Zion Williamson will end up at Clemson, logging a Crystal Ball pick in favor of the Tigers on the 247 website Thursday.
Williamson — the No. 2 player in the 2018 composite rankings — announced Wednesday night that he will reveal his college decision Jan. 20. UK, Clemson, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and South Carolina are the finalists.
Fellow 247Sports recruiting analysts Jerry Meyer and Josh Gershon also logged Crystal Ball picks in favor of Clemson on Thursday, pushing the Tigers past Kentucky on Williamson’s Crystal Ball page. Before Williamson announced his decision date, the two schools were tied in the No. 1 spot on that page.
National recruiting analyst Andrew Slater made a Clemson prediction for Williamson after attending the player’s season opener back in November, then talked to the Herald-Leader about that pick.
“I have been thinking Clemson for about a month or so,” Slater told the Herald-Leader at the time. “And there is definitely a lot of buzz that he wants to stay in state — that he’s very comfortable with it. Clemson has done a great job with him.”
Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, is a former Clemson player.
Daniels, Meyer, Gershon and recruiting analyst Brian Snow all wrote about Williamson’s recruitment on the 247Sports website earlier Thursday, acknowledging that Clemson has the most momentum for his commitment.
Williamson was named the MaxPreps.com national junior of the year after averaging 36.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game last season. His highlight-reel dunks have made him a YouTube sensation, and he’s already been featured on ESPN several times during his high school career.
