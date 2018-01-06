Downward spiral in second half dooms UK to defeat at Tennessee

Kentucky and Tennessee, two teams that had shown multiple personalities, lived up and down to those personas Saturday.

Thanks to PJ Washington outclassing Grant Williams in a matchup of similar power forwards, Kentucky ruled the first half.

But Tennessee owned the second, helped in no small part by Washington suffering leg cramps and watching from the bench with a towel over his head.

Not so coincidentally, Williams came alive in Washington’s absence and led Tennessee to a 76-65 victory over Kentucky.

This gave the Vols a home-court victory over UK for a third straight season. That hadn’t happened since Florida and Vanderbilt did it almost a decade ago. Florida beat UK in Gainesville five straight times from 2005 through 2009. Vandy did it four straight times from 2006 through 2009.

Tennessee (10-4) came into the game with a Ratings Percentage Index of No. 19, which was the best of any UK opponent as of this weekend. Kansas was No. 22.

Kentucky, which fell to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference, saw its record against ranked opponents fall to 0-2.

Quade Green led UK with 14 points. Washington scored 13 in 23 minutes. Wenyen Gabriel added 11.

Admiral Schofield led Tennessee with 20 points.

If the game was going to be decided by the Washington-Williams matchup, the first half showed a clear — and perhaps surprising — advantage for Kentucky.

Washington simply dominated Williams. The UK freshman scored a team-high 11 points. Four times he schooled Williams with post-up moves. In the latter stages of the half, Tennessee tried Schofield on Washington.

Meanwhile, Williams missed his four shots in the first half. His only points came on two free throws after being fouled by Washington’s backup, Sacha Killeya-Jones, with 3:32 left.

The one-sided Washington-Williams matchup enabled Kentucky to enjoy a 22-6 advantage in points from the paint.

Tennessee only led for 59 seconds in the first half. UK took the lead for good on — what else? — a post-up basket by Washington over Williams with 12:57 left. That put the Cats ahead 11-9.

The lead grew to as much as 24-15 with 7:48 left. Gabriel hit a three-pointer off a pass from the post by — who else? — Washington.

Tennessee got as close as 28-27. Williams’ two free throws set that score with 3:33 left.

But Kentucky outscored Tennessee 8-2 the rest of the half. Of course, Washington figured in the mini run. His final post-up basket over Williams put the Cats up 35-29 with 1:55 left.

On the next possession, Washington missed a post-up shot over Williams. But Nick Richards came from the weakside to put back one of Washington’s two misses.

UK Coach John Calipari made an all-right gesture, pumping his right arm.

Prosperity did not last long. The first minute of the second half saw Hamidou Diallo pick up his third foul, Williams scored his first basket and Williams’ outlet led to a fast-break dunk.

That ignited the crowd, reduced UK’s lead to 37-33 and prompted a Kentucky timeout with 19:01 left.

It didn’t stem Tennessee’s momentum. Williams’ post-up over Gabriel tied it at 39-39 with 17:27 left.

The downward spiral for Kentucky continued midway through the second half. Tennessee breathed life into ESPN’s analysis that referred to the Vols earlier this season as “a bunch of junkyard dogs.”

Washington had to be helped off the court because of cramping in his left leg with 12:33 left. Thirty-five seconds later, Gabriel picked up his fifth foul.

Kentucky, which was coming off multiple illnesses, seemed in danger of running out of players.

A three-pointer by Schofield put Tennessee ahead 58-50 with 9:02. A post-up by Williams over Killeya-Jones gave the game its first double-digit lead: 60-50 UT with 8:15 left. It also meant the Vols had outscored UK 31-13 in the first 11-plus minutes of the second half.

Calipari tried multiple ways to get Kentucky back in the game. The Cats went zone. The Cats tried the 2-2-1 press.

But unlike in recent losses, Tennessee did not wilt down the stretch.