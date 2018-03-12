How do you like ’em now? Kentucky vaults back into final AP Top 25 poll

Winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Sunday might not have done wonders for Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament seeding, but it certainly buoyed the Cats in the eyes of the AP Top 25 poll voters.
Kentucky, which has bounced in and out of the poll over the last few weeks during a roller-coaster season in one of the toughest conferences in basketball, jumped back into the final survey at No. 18 after winning three straight games in the SEC Tournament, including two of those against fellow NCAA Tournament teams in Alabama and No. 13 Tennessee.
In all, the SEC placed eight teams in the NCAA Tournament and four of them in the final AP poll. Also ranked in the final week were co-SEC regular-season champion Auburn at No. 19 and Florida at No. 23.
The Cats next face Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament champion Davidson at 7:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
At the top of the poll, Virginia went from being an unranked team that few expected to contend in the Atlantic Coast Conference to the unanimous No. 1 by AP voters.
The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week, the past two by unanimous counts. That came after Virginia completed a 20-1 run against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by winning the league tournament, which helped the Cavs secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Virginia was picked in the preseason to finish sixth in the ACC, but climbed to No. 1 exactly one month ago for the first time since the Ralph Sampson era.
Now the Cavaliers, who headline the NCAA South Region, will try to make the Final Four for only the third time and first since 1984.
The top four teams in the AP poll matched the selection committee’s No. 1 seeds. Villanova (30-4) won the Big East Tournament and stayed at No. 2, while Xavier (28-5) was third and Kansas (27-7) jumped five spots to fourth after winning the Big 12 Tournament.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Virginia (65)
31-2
1,625
1
2. Villanova
30-4
1,554
2
3. Xavier
28-5
1,383
3
4. Kansas
27-7
1,379
9
5. Michigan St.
29-4
1,304
4
6. Cincinnati
30-4
1,230
8
7. Michigan
28-7
1,213
7
8. Gonzaga
30-4
1,199
6
9. Duke
26-7
1,179
5
10. North Carolina
25-10
1,100
12
11. Purdue
28-6
1,047
10
12. Arizona
27-7
918
15
13. Tennessee
25-8
771
13
14. Texas Tech
24-9
716
14
15. West Virginia
24-10
663
18
16. Wichita St.
25-7
604
11
17. Ohio St.
24-8
600
17
18. Kentucky
24-10
528
-
19. Auburn
25-7
501
16
20. Clemson
23-9
439
19
21. Houston
26-7
430
21
22. Miami
22-9
134
24
23. Florida
20-12
102
23
24. Nevada
27-7
93
22
25. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
28-5
71
20
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 69, Loyola of Chicago 68, Rhode Island 66, TCU 40, Providence 22, New Mexico St. 15, Butler 9, St. Bonaventure 8, Southern Cal 7, Kansas St. 6, UCLA 5, Seton Hall 5, Buffalo 5, Creighton 4, South Dakota St. 3, Virginia Tech 2, Murray St. 2, Middle Tennessee 2, San Diego St. 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1.
