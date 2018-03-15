Kentucky was poised under pressure. Here’s how the Cats defeated Davidson.

Davidson, the trendy pick to upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament first round Thursday, believed it could excite college basketball fans with more than the David-and-Goliath storyline.

“We’re a team that’s entertaining, it’s fun to watch …,” guard Rusty Reigel said of Davidson’s three-point shooting style. “Cheer us on and we’ll show you a good time.”

Hamidou Diallo had a telling response.

The NCAA Tournament’s survive-and-advance ethos, he said, meant “no more fun and giggles.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As if on cue, a taut struggle ensued. This was no place for the fun as UK’s streak of games making three-point shots ended at 1,047. UK missed all six of its three-point attempts, which ushered in UNLV as the owner of the longest active streak: 1,040 games.

Kentucky won 78-73 to advance to a second-round game here against the winner of the Arizona-Buffalo game. It wasn’t easy, or at last as easy as it looked for a half.

In the first half, the Cats showed they were up to the challenge of dealing with Davidson’s patient attack that relied on discipline, perseverance and execution.

Never mind the mental strain involved in playing a fourth game in seven days. UK also had to make do without the usual encouragement generated by a partisan crowd. Apparently the Big Blue Nation is not boundless because too few UK fans were in Taco Bell Arena to raise much of fuss.

But a 34-24 halftime lead disappeared in a second half that called for Kentucky to display how Hemingway defined courage: grace under pressure. UK passed that test, too.

With the score tied at 54-54 heading into the final seven-plus minutes, Kentucky either got points or free throws in 10 of the next 12 trips downcourt.

UK’s main men, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox, led the way. They accounted for all but two of the fruitful possessions.

Knox finished with a game-high 25 points. Gilgeous-Alexander added 19.

Kentucky’s defense played a big part in the game. Davidson’s trio of Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady had accounted for 68.7 percent of the team’s offense this season. They had made 205 of Davidson’s 342 three-pointers.

In the first half, the three combined to make five of 26 shots, including one of 11 from three-point range.

Gudmundsson led Davidson with 21 points. Grady scored 16 and Aldridge had 12. But the trio made only 14 of 45 shots (eight of 25 from three-point distance).

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey planned to travel to Boise for the second-round game Saturday if Kentucky defeated Davidson, Associate Commissioner Herb Vincent said.

Davidson came into the game with a Ratings Percentage Index of No. 47. That put Davidson in the middle of SEC teams: worse than Tennessee (eight), UK (10), Auburn (15), Texas A&M (29), Arkansas (30), Alabama (42), Missouri (43) and Florida (46).

But better than Mississippi State (73), Georgia (79), South Carolina (90), LSU (94), Vanderbilt (132) and Ole Miss (141).

It took a few minutes for Kentucky’s defense to take control. Davidson made two of its first three three-point shots. The first seemed like a possible omen. Davidson ran the shot clock inside the final five seconds before KiShawn Pritchett hit a three-pointer.

But after making two of its first three from beyond the arc, Davidson made only one of 12 the rest of the first half.

Kentucky controlled the inside game, outscoring Davidson 26-10 in the paint.

Washington led the way with 11 points in the first half. That assured him of a ninth double-digit scoring total in the last 10 games.

In another good sign, Kentucky did not get involved in a three-point shooting contest. The Cats took only three, and missed them. This served as evidence of the irrelevance of UK’s nation-leading streak.

The second half made the first half seem irrelevant.

Davidson made its first five shots to close within 41-38. Davidson matched its three three-pointers of the first half inside the first four minutes.

Suddenly, it was a competitive game again.

Davidson shooting cooled. After all, not every shot would go in. But a floater by Grady brought Davidson within 50-49 and prompted a Kentucky timeout with 9:55 left.

A three-pointer by Grady tied it at 52-52 with 9:03 left. That marked the first time Kentucky had not led since 9:43 remained in the first half.

That set up the test of nerves down the stretch.