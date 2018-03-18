Cakewalk for the Cats? Projections website gives UK a 64-percent shot to make the Final Four

The “Region of Death” standing between Kentucky and another trip to the Final Four is no more, and the Wildcats are now heavy favorites to end up in San Antonio a couple of weeks from now.
The latest South Region upset went down Sunday night, when Nevada came from 22 points down to defeat No. 2-seeded Cincinnati, 75-73, and earn a trip to the Sweet 16.
Earlier upsets knocked top-seeded Virginia, No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 4 seed Arizona out of the tournament, and UK — the No. 5 team in the South — is now the top-ranked squad still alive in the region.
Immediately following Cincinnati’s loss, the analytics website FiveThirtyEight updated its projections to give the Cats a 64-percent chance of reaching the Final Four in San Antonio. (That number will fluctuate some through the rest of Sunday night’s games).
FiveThirtyEight gives UK an 80-percent chance to advance to the Elite Eight over either 9-seeded Kansas State or 16-seeded UMBC, the two teams playing Sunday night for a shot at the Cats on Thursday in Atlanta.
The website gives Nevada a 51-percent chance to beat Loyola, which eliminated Tennessee, in the other Sweet 16 game in the South.
Kentucky now has a 12-percent chance of winning the national title, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections. As of Sunday night, only two teams — Villanova at 24 percent and Duke at 18 percent — had a better shot.
FiveThirtyEight uses a model based primarily on several computer rankings — including KenPom, Sagarin and BPI — for its projections.
Going into the tournament, UK had an 8-percent chance to make the Final Four and a 2-percent chance to win the national title, according to the FiveThirtyEight projections.
