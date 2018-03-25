How to watch: UK basketball recruits at this week’s McDonald’s All-American Game

Two future Kentucky Wildcats — and one player John Calipari would like to add to his 2018 recruiting class — are here this week for the McDonald’s All-American Games, and UK fans will have a couple of chances to see them on national television.
Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley are the two UK signees at this year’s McDonald’s Game, which will be played at Philips Arena — home of the Atlanta Hawks — on Wednesday night. UK has also extended a scholarship offer to five-star post player EJ Montgomery, the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2018 class, according to the 247sports rankings.
Montgomery — a 6-foot-11 recruit from nearby Marietta, Ga. — is also considering offers from Duke, North Carolina and others.
Before the game itself, the McDonald’s All-Americans will participate in the Powerade Jam Fest at Morehouse College on Monday night. This year’s Jam Fest will include a dunk contest, three-point competitions and the Legends and Stars shootout, which usually includes past McDonald’s All-Americans teaming up with the current crop of recruits.
Never miss a local story.
Live coverage of the Jam Fest will start at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN2, and participants in each event should be announced earlier in the day Monday.
The boys’ McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday with live coverage on ESPN. The girls’ game will be at 5 p.m. on ESPN2, though there are no UK recruits and no Kentuckians in this year’s game.
Follow the Next Cats recruiting blog this week for all of the Herald-Leader’s coverage of the McDonald’s Game, as well as links to other local and national coverage of the event. Follow @BenRobertsHL on Twitter for live updates throughout the week.
ROSTERS
East: 0-Coby White (North Carolina), 1-Moses Brown (UCLA), 2-Immanuel Quickley (UK), 3-EJ Montgomery (uncommitted), 5-Naz Reid (LSU), 6-RJ Barrett (Duke), 10-Darius Garland (Vanderbilt), 12-Zion Williamson (Duke), 22-Romeo Langford (uncommitted), 23-Louis King (Oregon), 31-Jalen Smith (Maryland), 33-David McCormack (Kansas).
West: 0-Tre Jones (Duke), 1-Bol Bol (Oregon), 2-Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), 3-Devon Dotson (Kansas), 5-Quentin Grimes (Kansas), 7-Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt), 8-Cameron Reddish (Duke), 10-Nassir Little (North Carolina), 11-Jahvon Quinerly (Villanova), 15-Darius Bazley (Syracuse), 21-Jordan Brown (uncommitted), 23-Keldon Johnson (UK).
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments