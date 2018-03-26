Immanuel Quickley made 14 of 25 threes at the McDonald’s three-point contest Monday.
UK Men's Basketball

UK getting a new shooter: Quickley wins McDonald’s All-American three-point contest

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 08:46 PM

Atlanta

UK basketball signee Immanuel Quickley shared top honors at the McDonald’s All-American three-point contest from the Powerade Jam Fest at Morehouse College on Monday night.

Quickley, who signed with Kentucky in November, made 14 of 25 three-point attempts in the contest, matching the score of Duke signee Cameron Reddish. The two five-star players were named co-champions of the annual event.

247Sports ranks Quickley as the No. 14 overall recruit and third-best point guard in the class of 2018.

Quickley is the third UK signee to win the McDonald’s three-point contest, joining Malik Monk in 2016 and Kyle Wiltjer in 2011.

UK basketball recruit Immanuel Quickley made 14 of 25 three-pointers and won the McDonald’s All-American three-point contest at the Powerade Jam Fest on Monday night. He shared co-champion honors with Duke’s Cam Reddish. broberts@herald-leader.com

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

