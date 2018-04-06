Kentucky’s Knox enters NBA Draft and will hire agent. ‘Growth is always good.’

As expected, Kevin Knox tweeted Friday that he will enter his name in this year’s NBA Draft and hire an agent. That closes off the option of Kentucky’s leading scorer returning for his sophomore season.

On his last weekly radio show, UK Coach John Calipari encouraged players to enter the NBA Draft as a preliminary step. Seeking feedback from the NBA through the pre-draft process would help players make a more informed decision about turning pro or returning to college, he said.

But earlier this week Knox’s father recoiled from the notion of a player entering the draft if not fully committed to turning professional.

“If I’m going to go, then I’m gone,” the player’s father, also named Kevin Knox, said as if speaking for any college player facing this basketball crossroads. “I’m not going to play with it. Either swim or stay on shore.”

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A week earlier, the elder Knox said his son had enjoyed his freshman year at Kentucky and needed time to decide about his basketball future.

“I don’t think we should rush into this type of decision,” Kevin Knox Sr., said last week. “I think we should take our time and weigh everything. If it’s the NBA, then we’ll go in that direction. If at that point, it’s coming back, then hopefully the BBN will have us back.”

Knox became the second UK player to announce he will enter this year’s NBA Draft. Earlier in the week, PJ Washington said he would enter his name, but keep the option of returning to Kentucky next season by not hiring an agent.

Knox led UK in scoring (15.6 ppg) and three-point baskets (57). He scored double-digit points in all but seven games, and scored 20 or more” points in a team-high 10 games.

God gives us choices and we trust him to make the right one!! pic.twitter.com/t7RFRhljAK — Kev (@KevKnox) April 6, 2018

“No one expected me to be a Kentucky Wildcat,” Knox said in a news release. “It turned out to be one of the best decisions in my life. I’m not going to lie. The journey has been rough. But I have no regrets. It has made me a better player and a better person. Throughout the season, I faced challenges, but with challenges come growth. At the age of 19, growth is always good.”

In the UK news release, Calipari saluted Knox as “one of the greatest kids I’ve coached.” Calipari said Knox deserved credit for helping Kentucky finish the season well.

A McDonald’s All-American, Knox averaged 28.5 points as a senior for Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High.

His 576 points this past season made Knox one of the top 10 scorers among freshmen for Kentucky. His 34 points at West Virginia tied Malik Monk for the most ever scored by a UK freshman on an opponent’s home court.

The Southeastern Conference coaches named Knox a co-Freshman of the Year in the league. He was also named to the league’s All-Freshman and All-SEC teams.

Earlier this week, Former UK All-American Kenny Walker said that Knox reminded him of a “young Tayshaun Prince.” Walker said his only concern about Knox turning pro was his relative youth. Knox turns 19 on Aug. 11.

“He’s such a young kid,” Walker said. “The (NBA) lifestyle and everything that comes along with that, can he handle that?”

Calipari said that Knox was wise beyond his years.

“Kevin came in as one of the youngest freshmen in the country and adapted as well as any player I have ever coached,” Calipari said in the news release.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas downplayed Knox’s ability to handle an NBA lifestyle as a factor in his draft status.

“That’s a concern for anyone,” Bilas said. “It’s a concern for a 22-year-old. If you’re making a decision, you’re saying you’re ready to deal with that. . . . But these teams are looking at their long-term interests, and often times being younger can mean a longer career.”

Bilas projected Knox being selected either late in the lottery or midway through the first round. The NBA Draft is June 21.