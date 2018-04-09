Killeya-Jones says he’ll leave Kentucky to ‘explore other opportunities’

Sophomore forward Sacha Killeya-Jones tweeted Monday that he will “explore other opportunities” with the intent to transfer from Kentucky.
“The past two years at Kentucky have been an amazing journey,” Killeya-Jones tweeted. “And I want to thank all of my coaches, teammates and fans who made it possible.
“After much deliberation with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to ask for my release and explore other opportunities at this time.”
Killeya-Jones came to Kentucky in 2016 as a McDonald’s All-American. UK’s media guide described him as a “double-double machine” as a high school player for Virginia Episcopal in Lynchburg, Va.
But Killeya-Jones’ career at Kentucky never blossomed. As a freshman, he did not play after Jan. 21, and made only one field goal after Dec. 11.
Killeya-Jones’ mother, Ley, declined to comment on her son’s plans when reached Monday afternoon.
His sophomore season saw him help fill the void created by an injury that sidelined Jarred Vanderbilt for the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments. Killeya-Jones’ minutes and production increased noticeably. In one stretch that covered UK’s last two games in the conference tournament and first two games of the NCAA Tournament, he made seven of 11 shots, scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
After Killeya-Jones had six points and five rebounds in 16 minutes against Alabama in the SEC Tournament semifinals, UK Coach John Calipari said, “Watching him play, both on defense, offense, rebounding the ball, he’s fighting. He makes us different.”
Killeya-Jones’ sophomore season, and perhaps his Kentucky career, ended on a quiet note. He did not score nor grab a rebound in 14 minutes against Kansas State in UK’s NCAA Tournament loss.
For his two seasons, Killeya-Jones averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Killeya-Jones is the second UK player to announce he will not return next season. Last week leading scorer Kevin Knox said he would enter his name in this year’s NBA Draft and hire an agent.
Later Monday, point guard and team leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to announce his basketball plans for the future.
