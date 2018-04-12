‘It’s almost gonna be like an NBA practice.’ UK signee excited by Calipari’s latest recruiting moves.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 20 What motivated Kansas State to their win over Kentucky? Being the "underdogs." Pause 32 Here are the inspirational quotes Bruce Weber told his team before beating Kentucky 580 John Clay and Mark Story on UK's loss, the season as a whole, and what's ahead for the Cats 154 Photo slideshow: Kentucky on wrong end of another NCAA Tournament upset 58 Quade Green talks about his late miss against Kansas State 67 Kevin Knox after Kansas State loss: 'It's March Madness, anything can happen' 68 Hamidou Diallo slowed by ankle injury, but fought through it 860 Kansas State coach: It seemed like everybody on our team was fouled out 80 PJ Washington: 'If I make the free throws, we win the game' 148 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'It sucks ... I've enjoyed this experience so much' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tyler Herro, who has signed to play for the University of Kentucky next season, is representing the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., this week. The U.S. takes on a World team on Friday night. The game will be televised live at 10 p.m. on ESPN2. Hayes Gardner Hayes Gardner

Tyler Herro, who has signed to play for the University of Kentucky next season, is representing the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., this week. The U.S. takes on a World team on Friday night. The game will be televised live at 10 p.m. on ESPN2. Hayes Gardner Hayes Gardner