Quade Green will be back at Kentucky next season, his mom says

After exploring his options, Quade Green has decided to play for Kentucky next season, his mother said Monday. Green had been the subject of speculation about either entering his name in the NBA Draft or transferring.
Earlier this month, Tamika Johnson said her son was at a basketball crossroads after the 2017-18 season.
“We’re not sure yet,” she said of Green’s basketball plans. “We’re still discussing everything with family and coaches.”
When asked what factors weighed on Green’s ultimate decision, she said, “Just everything. We’re just looking at all options. Seeing what’s best for Quade.”
On Monday, Johnson said her son had decided to remain at UK.
Six of Green’s UK teammates have either decided to put their names in this year’s NBA Draft. Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo said they would hire agents, thus closing the door on returning for a sophomore season. PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt said they would not hire agents.
A seventh player, Sacha Killeya-Jones, announced that he planned to transfer.
UK’s annual haul of high-profile prospects fueled speculation that Green might transfer.
Green, a 6-foot guard from Philadelphia, averaged 9.3 points as a freshman. He was one of Kentucky’s more reliable three-point shooters, making 41 of 109 shots from beyond the arc (37.7 percent).
Green started at point guard in 13 of UK’s first 15 games. Then as Gilgeous-Alexander emerged at point guard, Green moved to shooting guard.
Green displayed point guard skills, getting credit for a career-high eight assists in the victory over Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
As a recruit, Green was a five-star prospect.
Comments