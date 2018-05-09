Checkerboards or no? Vote on the great Kentucky uniform debate.

Checkerboards were a prominent feature of last season's Kentucky men's basketball uniform. Jemarl Baker (13), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Quade Green (0) and Hamidou Diallo (3) were photographed during the University of Kentucky men's basketball photo day held at the Joe Craft Center in Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 18, 2017. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com