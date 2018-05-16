Knox will let past UK performances do his talking at NBA Combine

Former Kentucky player Kevin Knox will let his past performances speak for him at the NBA Combine this week. He has declined to participate in media interview sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
"Players choose what they’d like to do,” NBA Director of Communications Joanna Shapiro said. “That’s true every year.”
All activities at the Combine are voluntary, Shapiro said. Activities include five-on-five games, interviews with teams, medical examinations, agility testing, media sessions and measurements of height, weight and percentage of body fat.
Knox, who led UK in scoring last season (15.6 ppg), also declined to play in the five-on-five games.
Former UK teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also declined to play in the five-on-five games.
Two other UK players, Hamidou Diallo and PJ Washington, will play in the games.
Gilegous-Alexander, Diallo and Washington are also scheduled to participate in the media sessions.
Jarred Vanderbilt, the fifth Kentucky player who entered his name in the June 21 NBA Draft and was invited to the Combine, tweeted Tuesday that he would not accept that invitation. Wenyen Gabriel has also entered the draft but was not invited to the Combine.
Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo said they would hire agents. Washington, Gabriel and Vanderbilt kept the option of returning to UK viable by saying they would not hire agents.
