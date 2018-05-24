Kentucky's Washington sets date for NBA announcement

One of the three University of Kentucky basketball players who have entered the NBA Draft but are still eligible to play for the Wildcats next season will take his decision down to the final day.

PJ Washington's father, Paul, told the Herald-Leader on Thursday that his son will make his announcement May 30.

The deadline for college players to withdraw from the draft and retain their NCAA eligibility is May 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Washington and teammates Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel entered their names in the 2018 draft but did not hire agents, keeping open the possibility they could continue playing college basketball.

Washington attended last week's NBA Combine in Chicago and said he had two workouts scheduled with NBA teams this week.

Gabriel said during a workout with Sacramento this week that the Kings were his fifth NBA stop.

Vanderbilt, who missed the beginning and the end of the 2017-18 season with injuries, was invited to the Combine but decided not to participate.

Washington said during the Combine that he would remain in the draft if he knew he would be a first-round pick but would stay at UK if the best promise he received was for the second round.

First-round selections receive NBA contracts with guaranteed money. Second-round picks do not, unless the player is able to negotiate that on his own.

Three other UK players entered this year's NBA Draft and have already made plans to hire agents and turn pro — Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Vanderbilt and Gabriel have not announced time lines for their decisions.