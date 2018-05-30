Decision day over. Here's how Kentucky's 2018-19 roster looks now.

The waiting is over for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team — almost.

Kentucky freshmen PJ Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt and sophomore Wenyen Gabriel took their NBA decisions down to the last few hours on Wednesday before Washington decided to drop out of the 2018 draft and the other two players chose to remain in it.

Those decisions brought some long-awaited clarity to Kentucky's 2018-19 basketball roster. But a couple more choices remain.

On Wednesday, Stanford senior forward Reid Travis announced plans to move on to a new school as a graduate transfer. Kentucky and Villanova are reportedly his most likely destinations.

Also, Ashton Hagans, who has committed to play for UK in the class of 2019 could still decide to reclassify and play this season.

Here is how Kentucky’s roster for this coming season looks at this point:

Jemarl Baker 6-4 So. G

Brad Calipari 6-0 Jr. G

Jonny David 6-2 Sr. G

Tyler Herro 6-5 Fr. G

Quade Green 6-0 So. G

Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. F

EJ Montgomery 6-10 Fr. F

Zan Payne 6-5 Fr. G

Immanuel Quickley 6-3 Fr. G

Nick Richards 6-11 So. F

PJ Washington 6-7 So. F

Recruits committed for 2019-20:

x-Ashton Hagans 6-4 G

Tyrese Maxey 6-3 G

DJ Jeffries 6-7 F

x-Hagans is reportedly considering reclassifying to the 2018 class.

Note: Reid Travis, a 6-8 forward who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for Stanford last season, is reportedly considering joining UK as a graduate transfer and would be eligible this coming season.