Top 2019 point guard Hagans will play for Kentucky this season. See how the Cats' roster looks now.

Five-star point guard Ashton Hagans is on his way to Lexington.
In news expected for months and confirmed by multiple media outlets Friday, the 6-foot-4 prospect from Covington, Ga., completed his high school coursework this week, allowing him to skip his senior year to enroll at the University of Kentucky and play for the Wildcats in the 2018-19 season.
Hagans, the nation's top-rated point guard in the class of 2019, committed to UK in April with plans to reclassify to 2018 if he could graduate in time.
Hagans earned Georgia player of the year honors as a junior this past high school season by putting up 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. He was also the leading passer on the Adidas circuit last summer, averaging 8.3 assists per game in that league.
Kentucky now has nine scholarship players for this coming season and could add another soon. Reid Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, is reportedly set to visit UK next week and is expected by many to eventually commit to the Wildcats.
Here is how Kentucky’s roster for this coming season looks at this point:
Jemarl Baker 6-4 Fr. G
Brad Calipari 6-0 Jr. G
Jonny David 6-2 Sr. G
Ashton Hagans 6-4 Fr. G
Tyler Herro 6-5 Fr. G
Quade Green 6-0 So. G
Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. F
EJ Montgomery 6-10 Fr. F
Zan Payne 6-5 Fr. G
Immanuel Quickley 6-3 Fr. G
Nick Richards 6-11 So. F
PJ Washington 6-7 So. F
Recruits committed for 2019-20:
Tyrese Maxey 6-3 G
DJ Jeffries 6-7 F
Note: Reid Travis, a 6-8 forward who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for Stanford last season, is reportedly considering joining UK as a graduate transfer and would be eligible this coming season.
Herald-Leader Staff Writer Ben Roberts contributed to this report.
Comments