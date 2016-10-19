Top 100 basketball recruit Harrison announces her commitment to Kentucky

Nationally ranked basketball recruit Dorie Harrison announced Wednesday night that she has committed to play for Coach Matthew Mitchell at Kentucky.
Harrison — a 6-foot-3 post player from Nashville — was in Lexington this past weekend for an official visit centered on Big Blue Madness. ESPN ranks her as the No. 14 post player in the class of 2017, and Prospects Nation pegs her as the country’s No. 78 overall recruit.
She chose UK over fellow finalists Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and she is the younger sister of former Volunteers star Isabelle Harrison, who is now playing for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.
Dorie Harrison joins three-star point guard Kameron Roach and junior-college shooting guard Amanda Paschal as the third member of UK’s recruiting class of 2017. Harrison will provide a much-needed post presence for the Wildcats, who will lose senior forward Evelyn Akhator, the team’s leading rebounder from last year, after this season.
Kentucky will also have 6-1 forward Ogechi Anyagaligbo for next season. Anyagaligbo came to UK from Stony Brook during the offseason and will have to sit out the 2016-17 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules.
A rash of departures and decommitments over the past year left Mitchell with just seven recruited, scholarship players heading into this season.
