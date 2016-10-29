UK’s Matthew Mitchell lands another Top 100 basketball recruit for 2017 class

The UK women’s basketball program picked up a commitment from Top 100 recruit Keke McKinney on Saturday evening.
McKinney — a 6-foot-1 forward from Knoxville, Tenn. — chose the Wildcats over Tennessee and Mississippi. Prospects Nation ranks her as the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of 2017.
She averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks as a junior for Fulton High School last season, and she picked up a scholarship offer from the hometown Volunteers in August.
McKinney is UK’s fourth commitment for the class of 2017 — joining Top 100 post player Dorie Harrison, three-star point guard Kameron Roach and junior-college shooting guard Amanda Paschal. Harrison — a Nashville native — is the younger sister of former Tennessee star Isabelle Harrison and committed to UK earlier this month.
Harrison and McKinney both took official visits to UK for Big Blue Madness a couple of weeks ago.
In addition to the four 2017 commitments, UK will also have 6-1 forward Ogechi Anyagaligbo available for next season. Anyagaligbo came to Lexington from Stony Brook during the offseason and will have to sit out the 2016-17 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. She averaged 10.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season, earning America East rookie of the year honors.
The Wildcats go into this season with just seven recruited, scholarship players after a rash of departures over the past year. Two of those players — seniors Evelyn Akhator and Makayla Epps — are in their final seasons of eligibility, so Coach Matthew Mitchell will still have available scholarships if he wants to add more players to his 2017 class.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments