Kentucky cruises by Union 78-60 behind 31 points from Epps

Makayla Epps’ name already will be featured prominently in Kentucky’s record books.
The senior guard already is a top-20 scorer with a season to go and one of just two players to ever get a triple-double.
Perhaps she’ll go for another record or two this season. Like, say, the three-point mark.
In a 78-60 exhibition victory over Division II Union University on Thursday night, Epps hit six three-pointers as part of a 31-point performance.
It was part of the “fun” season Epps promised in preseason interviews.
“Being that it’s my last one, my mindset is just to go out and have fun,” said Epps, who also had five rebounds and four assists. “Whatever happens, happens.”
The most three-pointers the senior from Marion County had ever even attempted in a game was six, and the most she’d ever made was three. She had that plus one by the end of the first quarter at Memorial Coliseum.
The Cats got a double-double from fellow senior Evelyn Akhator with 17 points and 17 rebounds.
Former Anderson County standout Makenzie Cann added 10 points off the bench. Taylor Murray led the Cats in assists with seven.
Epps didn’t miss from three-point range in the first half, collecting five from long distance to rack up 22 first-half points in 16 minutes. Akhator added nine points and five boards for UK in the first half.
Epps scored nine of Kentucky’s first 11 points to give the Cats a quick 11-0 lead in the opening minutes.
The Cats shot 48.6 in the first half and 60 percent from three-point range. Of their 18 field goals, 14 were assisted and seven of those were by Murray.
Kentucky, which is rebounding from a season that saw six players transfer and another get dismissed, suffered a scare near the end of the first half when Maci Morris went down with a knee injury. But the sophomore guard returned and started the second half.
Union University, located in Jackson, Tenn., also fell to the Cats in an exhibition last season, 95-63.
The Cats open the regular season on Nov. 11 against No. 14 Miami (Fla.) at Memorial Coliseum. They also will play the next night against Albany.
Morris added eight points, but missed all four three-pointers she attempted. She led the Catswith three steals.
Kentucky cooled in the second half, shooting 26.5 percent from the field, including 18.2 percent from three-point range.
For the game, Kentucky made 38 percent of its shots and 40 percent from three-point range.
Union, which was paced by 15 points apiece for Chelsea Bodiford and Tiffany Rechis, made 44.4 percent of its shots and nailed 41.7 percent of its three-pointers.
Kentucky outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-25 and also got double-figure boards from Alyssa Rice, who had 10 to go with her five points.
UK picked to finish fifth in SEC
The coaches of the Southeastern Conference are a little skeptical that Kentucky can bounce back from a difficult offseason that included a slew of player and assistant coach departures.
The Cats were picked to finish fifth overall behind South Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida. A couple of weeks before, a select group of media picked UK to finish fourth overall.
The league’s coaches did agree with the media on Epps, who was picked as one of the top players in the conference, according to a poll released by the SEC office on Thursday afternoon.
No other UK player was picked on the preseason All-SEC teams.
Next game
No. 14 Miami
at No. 19 Kentucky
Nov. 11, 7 p.m. (SEC Plus)
