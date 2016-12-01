No. 17 Kentucky hands No. 12 Oklahoma first loss of season, 82-68

Reports of Kentucky’s death may have been exaggerated.
The No. 17 Cats knocked off their second top 25 team of the season with a convincing 82-68 win over No. 12 Oklahoma at Memorial Coliseum.
Many had written off this Kentucky season after seven players parted ways with the program, including five transfers last season, as well as all three assistant coaches.
But Kentucky certainly looked the part of a top 25 team on Thursday night, handing the Sooners their first loss of the season.
Makayla Epps got Kentucky going in the first half, scoring 18 of her season-high 30 points. She added five assists, two steals and one big fast-break block that got the crowd of 4,400 going.
But the senior guard had plenty of help behind a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds from Maci Morris.
Others in double figures included Makenzie Cann (10 points, four rebounds) and Evelyn Akhator (11 points, six rebounds). Point guard Taylor Murray added nine points, six rebounds and three assists for Kentucky (6-1).
Oklahoma, which returned four starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team, hit a season-best 11 three-pointers and was led by Peyton Little’s 19 points. Gioya Carter added 18 points.
Vionise Pierre-Louis added 15 points and 13 boards for the Sooners, who outrebounded Kentucky 35-34 in their loss.
After grabbing an eight-point lead in the first half, 37-29, on a Jessica Hardin three-pointer, the Cats went cold the final 3:05 of the half and Oklahoma scored 10 straight to take a 39-37 lead going into the break.
The Sooners, who hit three three-pointers in that stretch, made eight of 17 from long range in the first half against Kentucky’s two-three zone.
Coming into the game, Oklahoma’s game high for made three-pointers was nine. The Sooners had eight in the first half against UK’s zone.
Kentucky had to stay in the zone much longer than Mitchell likely would have wanted with the Cats’ only post players picking up two fouls early in the game.
Alyssa Rice sat for all but two minutes of the first half and Akhator missed all but one minute of the second quarter.
Epps was aggressive to open the game, scoring 12 points in the first quarter with 18 at the break to go with four rebounds.
Kentucky reasserted itself in the third quarter behind nine points from Morris, who had matched her career highs in points (17) and rebounds (six) before the fourth quarter.
The Cats held the Sooners scoreless for the final 2:30 of the third quarter and used a key 12-3 run midway through the second half to put the game out of reach.
Up next for Kentucky is a trip to No. 7 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals (6-2) have dropped two in a row to ranked opponents, first falling at South Carolina and then 78-72 to Maryland on Thursday night at the KFC/Yum Center.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Next game
No. 17 Kentucky at No. 7 Louisville
2 p.m. Sunday (WatchESPN.com)
Comments